YANKEE RUN TO HOST FEMALE SENIOR GOLF TOURNEY
Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield is preparing for a new tournament. Yankee Run will host the inaugural “A Little Bit of Silver” tournament on Sept. 21. The event will start at 8 a.m. regardless of weather.
The tournament is open to female golfers over 49 years of age. Registration is open to foursomes or individuals, and the entry fee is $75 per person. Deadline to register is Aug. 30 with no refunds afterward.
The fee includes greens fees with cart, team skins game, closest to the pin on Par 3s, donuts and coffee and lunch and cash prizes.
All mailed fees should be addressed to Rita Shepherd at 3045 Shalisma Dr., Youngstown, Ohio, 44509. To register online, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeDz9kJVXvrd30SiN41bLG1Jn5sFbkYMMZRtFq-dlw1kkVA1A/viewform
