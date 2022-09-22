Yankee Run 5-man scramble on Oct. 2
The Yankee Run Golf Course's five-man scramble will be held Oct. 2. Shotgun starts will be 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Teams will consists of five amateurs or one pro and four amateurs, and Yankee Run is still looking for morning groups.
Cost is $640 per team and will be cash only on the day of the scramble. The fee includes greens fees with carts, team skins game and lunch. The morning and afternoon skin games will be paid separately. If there are no skins, the hole with the least number of ties will split the money.
The places and payout will be determined by the number of participating teams. Based on 40 teams, the purse is $12,000 plus $2,000 skins. First place is expected to earn $3,730, second will get $2,825 and third receives $1,900 based on the 40-team expectation.
To register or be placed on the waiting list, provide the pro-shop attendant an email address to be sent a link to the registration form.
50th anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day
The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will join other fish and wildlife conservation agencies nationwide to recognize the 50th anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday.
The public is invited to participate in several events being held on National Hunting and Fishing Day, including the PGC’s annual celebration at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, Lancaster County, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event will feature over 30 sportsman’s and wildlife organizations, displays, vendors, live demonstrations and educational hunting and fishing programs. A list of other events can across Pennsylvania is available online.
To avoid injury, hunters and anglers are reminded to keep safety in mind this fall by wearing safety harnesses and life jackets. Anglers, boaters, and hunters are reminded that from November 1 through April 30, when waters are very cold, life jackets are required to be worn by any person aboard most small boats, including all kayaks and canoes.
