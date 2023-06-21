D-10 FOOTBALL COMBINE TO TAKE PLACE BEFORE SHOWCASE
Before District 10 fans watch some of the top football talent in the region take the field, the local college coaches will get a look at the upcoming talent.
The second annual D-10 Football Combine will take place at Allegheny College on Friday before kickoff. It is open to any underclassmen in District 10 and will be overseen by the Allegheny College coaching staff.
Registration for the combine begins at 1:30 p.m., drills running from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost to participate is $20, and all participants will receive free admission to the D-10 All-Star Showcase.
The showcase and combine are joint efforts from the West Penn Football Coaches Association and the Northwest Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association.
HERALD-TAMIE MOVED TO JUNE 29-30
The 75th Herald-Tamie Junior Golf Championship has been moved up a day.
The annual competition was originally scheduled for June 30 and July 1, but due to scheduling issues, it will start on June 29.
On June 29, competition will begin with 7:30 a.m. tee times. For the final day, the leaders are expected to tee off at 1:30 p.m.
In honor of the 75th anniversary of the tournament, Tam O'Shanter Golf Course is inviting all past participants to join for the award ceremony on June 30. Following the outing, all past champions will be honored.
A reception is also set to take place following the festivities. The reception will begin at approximately 6 p.m.
Registration for any interested junior participants will remain open through Monday. To enter, visit Tam O'Shanter Golf Course.
