LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Slippery Rock University football team was picked to finish atop the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division when the 2022 PSAC Preseason Coaches Poll was announced Thursday.
The Rock, three-time defending PSAC West champions, received three of the eight first place votes to finish in a tie atop the poll with Indiana (Pa.), which also received three votes. California (Pa.) earned the remaining two votes to finish third in the poll, as voted on by the league's head coaches.
Gannon was fourth in the poll, followed by Edinboro and Seton Hill in a tie for fifth. Mercyhurst and Clarion rounded out the PSAC West poll.
Defending regional champion Shepherd was picked to win the PSAC East with four first place votes, narrowly topping defending PSAC champion Kutztown, which also got four first place votes. The rest of the Eastern Division poll was rounded out by West Chester, Shippensburg, East Stroudsburg, Bloomsburg, Millersville and Lock Haven.
This marks just the fourth time since 1999 that Slippery Rock has been picked atop the preseason poll, despite winning seven of the last 10 PSAC West titles dating back to 2011.
Slippery Rock will report to campus for preseason camp Sunday to begin preparations for the 2022 season, which is set to kick off at home Sept. 3 with a 6 p.m. game against Wayne State University (Mich.).
