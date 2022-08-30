SLIPPERY ROCK – The 2022 season will be a bit different for the Slippery Rock University football team. The high-flying offense that powered the program in recent years has lost a number of key players.
So head coach Shawn Lutz took to the recruiting trail and transfer portal. The goal was to reload, not rebuild.
“We graduated this past football season 16 seniors. They’re the winningest class in school history,” SRU head coach Shawn Lutz said. “We have a lot of unknowns that haven’t played for Slippery Rock, but we added a lot of guys. We added a mix in the wintertime and after the spring football season that has a lot of college experience.”
The Rock finished first in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West last season, going 9-3 (6-3 PSAC West). SRU was second in the PSAC in points per game (38.9) and total yards per game (478.5 yards) while first in passing yards per game (345.3 yards).
The defense finished fourth in yards allowed per game (294.5) and fifth in points allowed per game (20.5).
This year however, the defense might take a little of the work load off the offense. At least in the first few games of the season.
The Rock lost quarterback Andrew Koester to graduation. Koester played in eight games last season, completing 150-of-251 passes for 2,318 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Noah Grover, a redshirt senior in 2022, saw significant time last season. He also appeared in eight games. He threw for 1,760 yards on 137-of-206 passes with 18 TD and nine interceptions.
While there’s experience at QB, Slippery Rock will rely on a completely new group of receivers. Last season’s top three receiving targets – Henry Litwin, Cinque Sweeting and Jermaine Wynn Jr. – have all graduated after their redshirt senior seasons.
That’s 2,593 yards receiving, 183 catches and 29 TD grabs gone from last season’s offense.
Kyle Sheets is expected to become a more prominent player this season after catching 23 passes for 323 yards and three TDs last season. The other roles could be filled with transfers Jacob Odom (North Dakota), Cohen Russell (Lackawanna), Quon Anderson-Butts (Hampton), Bryce Profitt (Akron) and Jawon Hall (Lackawanna).
Redshirt junior tight end Max Maciejewski is the only remaining target returning from The Rock’s top four receivers. He had 28 catches for 413 yards and four TDs.
The Rock have its returning rushers coming back to assist with the offensive production until the receivers become more accustom to their new roles. Junior Tim Smith and sophomore Chris O’Dor played in 12 games last season. Smith led The Rock with 146 carries, 672 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. O’Dor added 282 yards and two scores on 59 attempts.
“We probably have four or five guys that have played college football at either Slippery Rock or somewhere else. You could see a different guy (in the backfield) all the time,” Lutz said. “It’s a good strength to have.”
Wilmington graduate Colton Rossi enters his junior season with The Rock. He played in nine games, making eight starts at left guard. He’s the only return starters on the offensive line and was named a captain for 2022.
Nick Stazer and Yuriy Hryckowian split time at offensive tackle last season. The pair is expected to see more time in 2022.
The offense will also have to adjust to a new offensive coordinator. Drew Moulton came over this offseason from Indiana University, where he served as the offensive quality control cost.
“If we can keep people out of the end zone and make people drive on us, it does give our offense time to catch up,” Lutz said. “But with this said, I don’t think our offense is gonna take a backseat to anybody.”
More experience is coming back on the other side of the ball, however. Lutz sees the secondary as the strength of this season’s team.
Redshirt seniors Kevin Hyde, a Tiffin transfer, and Jacob Williams, a transfer from Ashland, will lead the defensive backs. Both were all-conference selections at their previous schools. Junior strong safety Selvin Haynes returns after posting 69 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions last season.
Junior Isaiah Manning comes back to lead the linebackers. Manning was third on the team last season with 65 tackles. He had 5 1/2 tackles for loss with an interception. The second level will also see transfers Brandon Bischof (Akron) and Brandon Tuck-Hayden (Wayne State, Mich.) potentially see time.
The defensive line will have two key players returning from injury.
Jeff Marx will look to make a comeback in 2022 after suffering a season-ending injury. The redshirt senior defensive tackle made 16 tackles, including two for a loss, in six games last year.
D.J. Adediwura transferred to SRU in 2021, but suffered a season-ending injury before the start of the season. The senior recorded 117 tackles in 30 games at Fairmont State.
Redshirt sophomore Munchie Johnson played in 12 games last season. The defensive lineman comes back following a 31-tackles season last year.
Despite the changes and new faces, The Rock were tied with IUP for first place in the PSAC West preseason poll.
Lutz understands there’s a “bullseye” on their backs. But he’s focused on Saturday’s opener against Wayne State. He wants to see the new key players embrace the goals he’s set for the program and handle things from week to week.
“We love the pressure, we love the stress,” Lutz said. “We really just gotta control ourselves. We’re not worried about our opponent, honestly. If we control ourselves, we got the talent to be really good to defend our title and hopefully get to the national playoffs.”
