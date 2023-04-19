HERMITAGE – There was little room for error throughout the day, but a strong start sent the Sharon boys tennis team past Hickory.
The Tigers beat the Hornets 4-1 Wednesday evening at Hickory High School.
The win was due to strong singles play by Liam Klingensmith, Ben Pollock and Andrew Joint. The trio of Tigers swept the competition, giving their team some breathing room before the doubles results were official.
Klingensmith beat Hickory's Blake Herring in No. 1 singles. Klingensmith won 6-3, 6-2. On the court to Klingensmith's right, Pollock got the better of CJ Meyers in the second singles 6-4, 6-1. And Joint rounded out the singles sweep with a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Remy Abalos.
"This is the first time that all of our singles were able to come through and put it together for us. I was very impressed," Sharon head coach Gian Oliva said. "Also, two of our young guys, Sam and Brian, they were able to pull through as well."
Hickory's lone win came in a marathon No. 1 doubles match. Paul Spielvogel and Trevor Borowicz outlasted Sharon's Keegan Widmyer and Anthony Richards. The Hornets' duo won 6-7 (8-6), 6-0, 6-1.
With the win already in hand, the team of Brian Nguyen and Sam Pollock earned the final win for the Tigers (6-2). They beat Hickory's Jake Scarvell and Noah Belcher 6-4, 6-4.
"We were hoping going in to get both doubles and one of the singles," Hickory co-head coach Ed Newmeyer said. "Fell short on the singles, and we lost second doubles in two sets. I got to give credit to Sharon. They earned it. They won 4-1."
The Hornets (3-2) would like to make a push for the District 10 team tournament. However, they will need to to finish atop the region standings to get a shot.
"Tennis, any given day, something can happen," Newmeyer said. "We got a couple matches to go to finish up. The top-two teams in each region qualify for (the District 10 team tournament). We'll see how that shakes out."
Oliva knew coming in that the Hornets would keep the scores tight. However, his guys dug down in key moments and played to their strengths. And it was enough for the Tigers to leave their rival's court with a victory.
"They do everything the right way over here," Oliva said. "To be able to come in and hold our own is a great testament."
