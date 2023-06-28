Today, the festivities begin at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course in Hermitage.
The 75th edition of the Herald-Tamie Junior Golf Championship is set to tee off at 7:30, and Kate Sowers looks to continue a recent trend.
Sowers won her first Tamie title last season prior to the start of her freshman campaign with a two-day score of 154. She will be in the final group of tee times as she looks to repeat as champion.
If Sowers defends her title, she will be the first golfer to repeat as champion since Leah Benson in 2019-20. Conner Stevens won four straight Tamies from 2015-18, and Billy Colbert won three straight from 2011-13.
The only "one and dones" since 2011 came with McKenzie Gustas' win in 2021 and Jacob Wilson's victory in 2014.
This season's tournament will feature 15 junior golfers. In addition to Sowers, Isaac Allan is also returning to Hermitage.
As an eighth grader, Allan finished second in 2022 after carding a 161 (81-80). He finished nine shots ahead of Greenville’s Brandon Stubert, who's 170 was good enough for third place.
The trio of Sowers, Stubert and Allan will consist of the final group to tee off at 8 a.m.
The other tee times are: Shane Barnes, Tyler Boyle and Braydon DeMaria (7:30 a.m.); Logan Tyson, Karten Baker and Paige Sowers (7:38 a.m.); Aiden Cadman, TJ Wright and John Partridge (7:44 a.m.); and Lex Dubash, Ava Miklos and Will Beckert (7:52 a.m.).
TIME TO CELEBRATE
In honor of the 75th tournament, Tam O'Shanter will honor all past champions after Friday's final round. All past participants are also welcome to return to the course to celebrate with a gathering after the tournament.
