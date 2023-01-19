Can you believe it? After all that arguing and name-calling and threats to change deer season beyond repair, the Game Commission is at it again, chatting up another Saturday opener to Deer Season.
Most of us older guys wanted to preserve our traditions of arriving at deer camp early back then, having Friday, Saturday and Sunday to relax around a campfire and talk about great hunts of the past, shoot in our deer rifles for maximum accuracy, hike up the mountainsides all weekend long, scouting for deer and marking our hunting spots, packing our food and gear for the whole-day hunt on Monday, and planning, planning, planning for the most important hunting day of the year. And hunters could tip beer mugs and whiskey glasses to our hearts content until late at night, as though we had nothing else to do. And let's not leave out the money-grubbing commercial privateers who gained the most profit from the season.
A story even went around that the Game Commission circulated a survey to ask all licensed hunters which day they'd prefer for the season opener, Saturday or Monday, and then a rumor circulated that declared the survey results proved that 66% of hunters preferred the Monday starter. We all wanted, I guess, to preserve the good old days. But the Game Commission wouldn't have any of that. They declared for the Saturday Opener despite the survey. And guess what, we shot more deer. Or at least more than we had shot during those miserable years when Monday hunters were not in fashion.
The biggest problem in all this was that the Saturday People apparently were just as smart as the Monday People in the end. Family members who had to work on Monday or go to high school or college or run the family business or watch the babies at home had good reasons to move the Big Day to Saturday, reasons almost as good as the Monday fanatics. And another rumor surfaced after the first year of Saturday Opening Day: the whole community of hunters in Pennsylvania came up with a statistic that more participants participated in the Saturday openers than did the Monday Fanatics. Or at least the decline in hunters was less severe.
See what happens when you let politics into the mix and have citizens and politicians figure out what was better to try and what worked better and who benefitted more from the change and how did hunters express their joy or pain at the results of this Holy Experiment? Are you following me so far?
So, the Saturday personages won and we prepared to live out our lives with the dreaded Monday Opener to Deer Season. But get this, that's about the time that the statistics came in that more hunters participated in the Monday season than they had in years, more even that the hunters who went out in the decades of Monday Hunting.
Or maybe we could bring in a special season or ruffed grouse season, or no, wait, the grouse aren't around anymore. Or maybe another two months of archery season, crossbows included, or second-season pheasant, if you can find any more chicken farmers to grow them up fat and happy. Or maybe just hunt coyotes and wolves in the winter and let deer run free for a couple of years and see how they fare against the evil tires of automobiles upon the ice and snow. Or, here's an idea: declare open season on every animal in the forest from chipmunks to bears and elk and see how they hold up against the barrage of modern weaponry at its finest.
I think they'll do well, considering how much time we hunters will have to sharpen up our shooting skills and search out a place to hunt when we move the Deer Opener to Tuesday and cut the season to one day or one hour. Just like a Home Run Derby, don't you think?
It could make for a real challenge and an exciting day in the forest if we all go out there armed with the best weapons and the best hunting dogs and just start shooting wild and hoping for the best.
Thank you. Thank you very much.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.