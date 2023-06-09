Ben Moyer's writing about the outdoors is both powerful and perceptive. It literally brings the outdoors home to us ordinary folks, in a manner such as Ben would say, "savor nature, near at hand."
This book, Ben's second, is a collection of stories and essays dealing with nature and the outdoors in the region of "Northern Appalachia," which includes most of Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and western New York. Hence the subtitle, "Knowing Nature in Northern Appalachia."
Some selections in the book appeared previously in "Northern Appalachia Review," "Pittsburgh Quarterly," "Gray's Sporting Journal, "Pennsylvania Game News" and "Pennsylvania Outdoor News." Others appear here for the first time. All the stories and essays seek to convey the value of personal relationship with the natural world in the place you live.
Early in the book, the author proclaims, "Coming to know some things about my place, I was most fortunate that my father, all my uncles, and most of our family neighbors and friends hunted and fished. They took me with them to the woods, fields, and streams when I was too young to carry a gun or cast a line but could follow along.
"Hunting and fishing were our default ways to be in what remained of the natural place where we found ourselves on the Earth, and hunting and fishing steered me toward curiosity for and awareness of nature beyond the game that was legal to take by gun or rod."
In the early chapters Ben names and describes Greene County and some of its local outdoors attractions, such as Dunbar Creek and Glade Run, which Ben has fished most of his life. These are cold-water, wild streams that are born in the big woods. And they hold wild native brook trout, a favorite for Ben since his childhood. In the chapter "Red Oak, White Oak" Ben expounds on the wealth of acorns that drop from oak trees in the fall and the journeys through nature, including that of being selected for good by deer, wild turkeys and squirrels by the bushelful.
Ben also regrets plants and animals that have become endangered or absent in recent years, such as ash trees, pileated woodpeckers and the American chestnut. But he seeks out biological reasons for their decline, such as modern land uses, the abuses of modern farming, pests introduced by foreign countries and natural eating habitats of newer creatures that can cause the decline of older species.
Ben also praises small streams in the big woods as pleasurable to wandering, searching for native brook trout. The places that they live and thrive are home to uncommon beauty.
"Hiking upstream, everywhere you look is native beauty, not one thing that doesn’t belong, and the eye knows that somehow. No vulgar advance of alien garlic yet supplants shy wildflowers, and no rank march of multi-flora rose yet smothers the thickets."
One experience Ben clearly remembers from his younger days is, fresh out of college, he was hired as a guide and counselor in the outdoors for troubled youths willing to camp and explore in the wild outdoors. The 15- to 17-year- olds in his charge were wild and undisciplined, but largely able to appreciate camping in the outdoors. The biggest event during this time was the capture of a rattlesnake.
They were hiking on a single-file trail, when a boy up ahead yelled out, "snake! Chief Ben, there's a snake up here!" Ben shouldered along the line and heard it before he reached his side.
"At our center in the trail, a large yellow-phase timber rattlesnake writhed in tense coils, its broad head poised. I found a suitable stick and pinned the head, then grasped the neck close behind the skull and picked the snake up, among the boys' hooted exclamations.
"That night after supper the boys told the tale and showed the snake, which was a big honor in front of the group."
Copies of this book can be ordered directly from Sunberry Press at www.sunberrypress.com or contact the author directly at 724-880-4313 or (via email) at moyer@gmail.com.
