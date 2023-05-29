HERMITAGE – With two outs in the top of the seventh, Savannah Thurber got just enough of a 2-0 pitch to drop it inside the right-field foul line.
That late two-run single sent the Jamestown softball team past Ft. LeBoeuf Monday afternoon at the Hermitage Athletic Complex. It gave Jamestown the lead in a 5-2 win, clinched the Muskies’ second District 10 title and gave them the top seed from D-10 in next week’s state playoff.
“All the girls, we came together. We rallied up and I think we came together and it worked out in our favor,” Thurber said.
Thurber finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. She doubled in the sixth inning when the Muskies trailed 2-1, but no one could push Thurber across to tie the game.
However, the Muskies got the job done when Claire Jones drew a leadoff walk to start the seventh. After a sacrifice bunt from Madilyn Enterline and a walk by Reese Schaller, Kiley Matters doubled in Jones to tie it at 2.
Josie Pfaff was intentionally walked, and Thurber connected on her single to score Schaller and Matters. Pfaff scored on a throwing error from shortstop to first base for a 5-2 Jamestown lead.
“It’s like betting on a race horse. How do you bet on them? You don’t know which one’s gonna bring it,” Jamestown head coach Rodney Callahan said. “They’re all together, they all believe, they all trust. Somebody’s gonna pick them up.
“Today, pitching was outstanding. Thurber came through with some hits. The kids just kept believing, kept battling.”
Miranda Biles earned the win in a complete game. She allowed five runs – two earned – on five hits and six walks. She struck out eight and worked out of a jam in the seventh.
Biles struck out the first two Bison in the final frame. But they got the next two batters aboard. Callahan decided to intentionally walk No. 3 hitter Kendall Stull. But the Jamestown pitcher worked out of the jam on a near dropped fly ball. The umpire discussed the final out and ruled it was lost in transition.
Jamestown opened the scoring when Schaller singled to start the game. Pfaff scored Schaller on a single up the middle for a 1-0 Jamestown lead.
Biles got into some trouble in the bottom of the fourth after allowing two singles and hitting a batter. With the bases loaded, Kiernan Skelton and Sadie Bowers drew run-scoring walks to give the Bison a 2-1 lead.
But the Muskies’ magic came through in the seventh for the lead.
Callahan and Thurber said the win is important for the Jamestown and Greenville communities. The team was expecting to get an escort when the players and coaches returned to town on Monday evening.
“We’ve only won District 10 once before, and to do it again is awesome,” Thurber said. “We’re a small town — both Jamestown and Greenville — and to go up against these bigger schools and do that, I think it’s amazing.”
