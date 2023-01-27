NESHANNOCK – There will be a mix of fun and business on Sunday at the Robert Morris Island Sports Center.
High school hockey players will gather in Pittsburgh for the PIHL all-star games. Among the 210 honorees includes three local players from the Neshannock hockey team.
Hickory's Micah DeJulia and Kent Jones will join Grove City's Gavin Rencik in the D2 showcase.
DeJulia, a junior left wing, has a 13-12-25 line through 14 games this season. He's third on the team in points and second behind Giovanni Valentine in goals.
The forward posted a 14-5-19 line in the Lancers' state-title season last year. Despite the solid performances, he didn't get all-start honors in 2021-22.
"I didn't get selected last year. Really pushed me to get selected this year," DeJulia said.
Jones, a sophomore defenseman, has posted a 2-10-12 line in all 14 games. Jones and the Lancers have allowed 47 goals this season – ranking third in D2.
Jones has also been one of the go-to players for the blueliners this season, and an asset with the Lancers' questions on the back end. Neshannock lost all-star defenseman Matthew Ioanilli to an injury, making Jones' role even more important.
"I think I've done really good. I'm only a sophomore, so I still have a lot that I have to improve on, but overall, I think I'm doing pretty good this season," Jones said.
Renick has dealt with a torn patella tendon for most of the season. He returned on Jan. 12 against Ringgold.
He spent his time off bouncing a ball around to keep his hand-eye coordination from getting rusty. He wanted to get back a little earlier, but didn't get cleared to return until after the all-star rosters were announced.
The Grove City senior has appeared in nine games this season. While minding the crease, he has posted a .905 save percentage (199-of-220 shots) with a 6-0 record.
"It's a great honor," Renick said. "When I went down, I thought for sure that I wasn't making all-stars. I got great teammates and great coaches that vouched for me. Extremely proud."
The D2 all-star game is scheduled for noon Sunday. It will be the first event of the day.
The games can be viewed online at Tenband.Tv. The Tenband.Tv app will also hold the game and is available on Roku and Amazon Fire.
