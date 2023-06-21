HARTFORD, Ohio – After a week off and a rain out for the Ohio Sprint Speedweek, Sharon Speedway returned to action Saturday night with a program highlighted by the Big-Block Modifieds’ first appearance. Now the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply UMP Modifieds will get their turn to shine this Saturday night in the “Steel Valley Thunder” program.
Also in competition on Hovis Auto & Truck Supply and A&MP Electric Night will be the Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars, Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks and the Whelen Econo Mods. Racing begins at 7 p.m.
The Hovis Auto & Truck UMP Modifieds will make their first of four appearance of 2023 on Saturday night and will compete for the $1,000 top prize. The event is part of the “Local’s Cup” Series with Raceway 7, Eriez Speedway and Mercer Raceway. The UMP Modifieds will return on July 22 part of the “Steel Valley Pro Stock Nationals” followed by visits on Aug. 5 and Aug. 19 for the $1,558 to-win “Bill Gabrielson Memorial.”
Since the division’s inception some 30 years ago, the class formerly known as the E-Mods has competed 327 times at Sharon between the former half-mile and current 3/8-mile with 60 different winners. Alan Dellinger is the division’s all-time winner with 87 victories over active racer Joel Watson, who is expected to be on hand. Other active racers in the division with wins include Jeff Johnson (18), Carl McKinney (10), Joe Gabrielson (nine), Dan Davies (five), Dave Hess, Jr. (four), Will Thomas III (four), Brent Rhebergen (three), Brian Ruhlman (two), David Scott (one), Dustin DeMattia (one), Jacob Eucker (one), Jonathan Taylor (one), Mike Potosky (one), Rich Michael, Jr. (one), Steve Haefke (one) and Ty Rhoades (one).
The RUSH Sprint Cars have made three appearances at Sharon this season with Chad Ruhlman winning all three. The Erie driver won the May 13 opener then won the May 25 $800 special as an undercard to the World of Outlaws Late Models. This past Saturday night saw Ruhlman win from 17th after a duel with Blaze Myers.
The RUSH Sprints have had 22 or 23 cars for all three events this season. Ruhlman has won 12 of the 27 races run all-time at Sharon as the four-time Series champion currently leads RUSH $5,000 to-win Sunbelt Weekly Series Championship points.
The Pro Stocks will make their fourth visit of 2023. All three victors to date have been first time Sharon winners. Tim Bish won the $1,000 special on May 20, Jordan Perkins of New Castle scored a popular win on June 3 and this past Saturday night saw Jackson Humanic finally get the monkey off his back with his first victory.
Rounding out the four-division program will be the Whelen Econo Mods. Dustin DeMattia, the 2019 champion, returned to the class for the May 13 opener and won his fourth career race in the division. On May 27, Jeremy Double upped his all-time career win total to 19 following his $800 victory. And most recently, Will Thomas III collected his ninth career win in the division on June 3.
Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award to the UMP Modified division. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finished highest in the feature.
The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5.
Warmups for the UMP Modifieds are scheduled for 6:40 p.m. with heat races at 7 p.m.
Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15, while senior admission is $10.
Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office.
Tickets are available through https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com.
As always, children under 14 and parking are always free. Pit passes are $30.
As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.
Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio, near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.