The Brookfield boys golf team took ninth at the Brookfield Golf Invitational at Yankee Run Golf Course on Wednesday.
Cardinal Mooney won the 18-team tournament with a combined score of 310. Warren JFK finished second with 312, Canfield's "A" squad came in third at 320, Ursuline's was fourth after shooting a 325 and Canfield's "B" team rounded out the top five with 327.
Mooney's Rocco Turner had the bests individual score with a 67, Poland's Angelo Rinaldi followed with a 72, JFK's Andrew LaPolla came in third with a 74, Badger's Ian Tricker was fourth with a 76 and Nordonia's Drew Kitzmiller was fifth with a 77.
Braydon DeMaria was the top finisher for the Warriors, carding an 83 for 25th overall. Cody Davidson was second on the team and 39th individually with an 87, Hunter Warrender followed with an 88 for 43rd, Bradyn Coleman tallied a 95 for a 59th-place finish and Aeryn Berena had a 121 for 85th.
The Warriors are scheduled to be back in action today when they open league play against Champion at Yankee Run.
