WEST MIDDLESEX – Among 35 teams, three young local runners stood out at the Big Red Invitational Saturday morning at West Middlesex High School.
Hickory's Caden Riethmiller and Jillian White took third place in the boys and girls races, while West Middlesex's AnnaSophia Viccari earned fifth on the girls side. Riethmiller and White are sophomores and Viccari is a freshman.
Viccari helped lead the Big Reds to a second-place finish in the team standings. They scored a 111 points, falling behind Mohawk's 89.
Viccari ran 20:54 in her second high school race. WM senior Lia Bartholomew took sixth (21:26), sophomore Ella Bartholomew was 18th (22:06) and fellow second-year Julia Thornton came in 42nd (23:52) to round out the top-50 finishers for the Big Reds.
"We're definitely excited, and we're gonna try to keep getting closer together up in the top 20," Viccari said.
White came was the top local finisher for among the girls. She ran 20:32, just 14 seconds behind the winner, Riverside's Alexi Flahurty.
The Hornets came in third in the team results with 118 points. Senior teammate Izzy Gingras (22:35), junior Macie Horvath (22:43) and sophomore Ava Shellenbarger (24:01) joined White in the top-50 times, finishing 21st, 23rd and 46th.
"We're just learning about them as racers," Hickory co-head coach Patti Rodenbaugh said. "Jillian is fierce, so competitive. She has such a drive, and she's raced great – this is only her second year as a cross country runner. She never ran in junior high, so she's learning very fast in what she can do and how to do it."
The Big Reds finished just ahead of the Hornets on the girls' side. But they emerged one spot in front of West Middlesex in the boys competition.
Riethmiller clocked a 16:54 for the Hornets' boy teams, which finished fifth in the team standings with 182 points. West Middlesex came in sixth with a 190.
Fellow Hickory sophomores Mason Coldsmith came in 16th (17:50) and Logan Rodgers was 32nd (18:33).
Rodenbaugh said Riethmiller was well ahead of his one-mile time and wanted him to slow it down a little. She said the September meets are more for getting the runners adjusted and learning their capabilities.
Riethmiller listened and slowed it down a little. He said it gets a little tough in the woods by the high school. But once he exited the trees, the course when downhill.
"Coming down that hill, I thought 'This is where I need to pick it up a bit if I want to get top three,'" Riethmiller said.
Junior Luke Schneider ran 17:26 for the Big Reds, good enough for eighth place. Seniors Nick Varga (17:57) and Giovanni Rococi (18:03) came in 19th and 22nd individually.
"We've been blessed with some really great boys the last several years," WM head coach Morgan Grandy said. "They've been running together this whole time, that group of seven. They're great kids, they work really hard and I'm sure as the season progresses, they're gonna keep improving.
"We hope for Hersey."
REMAINING LOCAL GIRLS TOP-25 FINISHES
Sharon senior Abby Douglas finished sixth with a 21:02. Lakeview senior Kady Alexander was ninth at 21:29, and freshman Kendall Emmert wasn't far behind her teammate with a 22:01 for 13th. Wilmington senior Emma Mason ran a 21:33 for 11th place. Slippery Rock senior Lexi Doerflinger came in 16th at 22:07 and Rockets sophomore Tessa Szymanski finished 22nd at 22:40.
REMAINING LOCAL BOYS TOP-25 FINISHES
A pair of Lakeview runners cracked the top 15 as senior Colson Jenkins (17:40) and freshman James Alexander (17:42) came in 12th and 13th. Slippery Rock junior Viktor Zahn ran a 18:04 to finish 23rd.
-----------------
CROSS COUNTRY
WM BIG RED INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team standings: Oil City (119), New Castle (132), Rocky Grove (145), North East (172), Hickory (182), West Middlesex (190), Lakeview (194), Cranberry (301), Jefferson Area (305), North Clarion (332). Also: Sharpsville 13th (394), Wilmington 14th (400), Reynolds 18th (431), Slippery Rock 21st (491), Mercer 25th (620), Commodore Perry 27th (694). Jamestown and Sharon didn't field full teams.
Individual Standings: 1. Caleb Prettyman (Franklin) 16:40; 2. Lucas Boyd (North East) 16:48; 3. Caden Riethmiller (Hickory) 16:54; 4. Elijah Brosius (Oil City) 17:04; 5. Jay Prettyman (Franklin) 17:07; 6. Jaxon Schoedel (Mohawk) 17:11; 7. Jack Mumford (Oil City) 17:21; 8. Luke Schneider (West Middlesex) 17:26; 9. Ethan Knapp (Rocky Grove) 17:29; 10. Kyler Woolstrum (Cochranton) 17:31; 11. Lucas Bradley (New Castle) 17:38; 12. Colson Jenkins (Lakeview) 17:40; 13. James Alexander (Lakeview) 17:42; 14. Brendan Burns (Neshannock) 17:45; 15. Connor Jeffcoat (Shenango) 17:47; 16. Mason Coldsmith (Hickory) 17:50; 17. Bryson Hammond (North East) 17:51; 18. Brogan Fielding (Jefferson Area) 17:54; 19. Nick Varga (West Middlesex) 17:57; 20. Dalton Wenner (Cranberry) 18:00; 21. Nate Pitzer (New Castle) 18:00; 22. Giovanni Rococi (West Middlesex) 18:03; 23. Viktor Zahn (Slippery Rock) 18:04; 24. Evan Wolfgong (Rocky Grove) 18:07; 25. Chase Miller (Cochranton) 18:09.
GIRLS
Team Standings: Mohawk (89), West Middlesex (111), Hickory (118), Lakeview (147), Slippery Rock (180), Cranberry (214), North East (235), Shenango (242), New Castle (246), Sharpsville (255). Also: Mercer 15th (367), Sharon 17th (386). Commodore Perry, Reynolds, and Wilmington didn't field full teams.
Individual Standings: 1. Alexi Flahurty (Riverside) 20:18; 2. Natalie Lape (Mohawk) 20:26; 3. Jillian White (Hickory) 20:32; 4. Nadalie Latchaw (Franklin) 20:37; 5. AnnaSophia Viccari (West Middlesex) 20:54; 6. Abby Douglas (Sharon) 21:02; 7. Kayla Hanna (Cranberry) 21:21; 8. Lia Bartholomew (West Middlesex) 21:26; 9. Kady Alexander (Lakeview) 21:29; 10. Kelsey Hanna (Cranberry) 21:31; 11. Emma Mason (Wilmington) 21:33; 12. Brooke Wissinger (Riverside) 21:52; 13. Kendall Emmert (Lakeview) 22:01; 14. Isabella Stillwagon (New Castle) 22:02; 15. Karleigh Shaffer (Cranberry) 22:06; 16. Lexi Doerflinger (Slippery Rock) 22:07; 17. Keaira Smeltzer (Conneaut Area) 22:08; 18. Ella Bartholomew (West Middlesex) 22:09; 19. Evelyn McClain (Mohawk) 22:17; 20. Mara Gilman (Jefferson Area) 22:21; 21. Izzy Gingras (Hickory) 22:35; 22. Tessa Szymanski (Slippery Rock) 22:40; 23. Macie Horvath (Hickory) 22:43; 24. Katie Bauer (North Clarion) 22:44; 25. Alyssa Sherman (Laurel) 22:45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.