WEST MIDDLESEX – Energy. That was what Tyler Babcock wanted to see out of his West Middlesex boys hoops squad on Friday night.
He got plenty of it as the Big Reds defense swarmed Conneaut Area 47-26 in their season opener at West Middlesex High School.
"We've been preaching intensity and getting it started," Babcock said. "The guys answered the call coming right out the gate. I mean, we jumped on them and really made it our game right off the bat."
The Big Reds held a 15-1 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Eagles (0-1) didn't make their first field goal since until there was 1:47 left in the second quarter.
The added cushion allowed the Big Reds (1-0) to get some of their younger players time in the fourth quarter with a running clock. Conneaut was held to 11-for-46 shooting (23.9 percent). The Eagles entered the fourth quarter shooting 8 for 39 (20.5) on a night where they committed 19 turnovers.
West Middlesex's Richie Preston finished with a double-double after recording game-highs in points (20) and rebounds (13).
Preston was the beneficiary of the strong defense early in the game. Turnovers and solid rebounding gave the Big Reds the opportunity to get quick buckets in transition – usually utilizing their big man under the hoop.
"Just kinda get out and run. It's kinda what we do. It's what we're in shape for," Preston said. "We practiced all offseason for it."
Gio Ricoci finished with 18 points with five boards and two assists. Luke Mild only scored three points, but he was all over the court. Mild had eight assists, six rebounds and three steals.
"Our intensity on defense led to some easy buckets, lead to transition," Babcock said. "And when we didn't have it, we came down set it up and we have a good two-man game."
Babcock put an focus on strong starts. That drive for intensity led to a strong performance to start the game and to start the boys basketball season.
"We got to bring energy. That's not just tonight, that's every night," Preston said. "Crowd's into it. We're into it. Nobody should stop us."
---------------------
CONN. AREA 1 4 14 7 26
W.MIDDLESEX 15 15 10 7 47
CONNEAUT AREA – Jordan 3-0-4-7, Fuhrer 3-0-0-6, Tyson 0-0-0-0, Perrye 2-0-0-5, Rados 1-0-2-3, White 0-0-0-0, Nottingham 0-1-2-1, L. Stright 0-0-0-0, B. Stright 0-0-0-0, Brady 2-0-0-4. 3-pt goals: Jordan, Fuhrer, Rados. Totals: 11-1-8-26
WEST MIDDLESEX – Puskar 0-0-0-0, Rococi 8-1-2-18, Mild 1-1-2-3, Vogan 0-0-0-0, Stover 0-3-4-3, Bender 1-0-0-2, Preston 9-2-2-20, Partridge 0-0-0-0, Cornejo 0-1-2-1, Shrawder 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Rococi. Totals: 19-8-12-47.
