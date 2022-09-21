It's been two years since West Middlesex held its annual Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony. That will change come Oct. 8.
The Big Reds will honor Julie (Thompson) Mason, Kolten Hoffman, Adam Shrawder and the 1992 girls track team – Jackie (Rowe) Bartolini, Patricia Baugh, Nicki Bishop, Melody (Sweeney) Camut, Debbie Di Claudio, Jodi (Wolfe) Higgins, Jenny (Kerins) Miller, Amy (Smith), Schuster and Beth (Sanderbeck) Thornton.
• Mason was a part of the 1992 track team that placed third at the state meet. A 1993 graduate, she lettered four times in track and twice in cross country. She was the first West Middlesex athlete – male or female – two earn a state medal in two sports.
The 1993 graduate set the school record in the 800 meter, which stood for 23 years. She also was a member of the 3200 relay, which won bronze at the state meet. The 3200 set the country record at the MCAC Invitational.
The girls track team won the Mercer County Athletic Conference from 1990-93.
In cross country, Mason was a member of the first MCAC championship team in 1991. She took first at the conference meet the following year and qualified for the state championship. At state, she earned the schools' first PIAA medal in cross country after running 19:55 and was named first team all-state.
After graduation, she ran at Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa. She helped the Yellowjackets to two conference championships each in track and cross country. She was named an NAIA All-American in 1997 in the indoor 600 and 1998 in the 1600-meter relay.
• Hoffman earned 12 varsity letters in his four years at West Middlesex, where he was a standout in football, basketball and baseball.
He was a member of the 2003 District 10 football champions that topped Cochranton in double overtime. In 2005, he was named first team District 10 All-Region as a quarterback. The next year, he led the Big Reds to a Region 1 title, the District 10 title and the Western Region title on their way to a state championship appearance.
Hoffman was the first District 10 player to break 5,000 yards passing (5,060). During his time on the gridiron, he was named first team All-Region at quarterback and defensive back, the Region 1 Player of the Year, first team All-D10 quarterback and the Associated Press first team all-state quarterback.
In basketball, he was a member of the 2007 District 10 runner-ups. In baseball, Hoffman was named second team All-Region honors in 2005 at shortstop, and was named the Region 1 Player of the Year in 2007 along with All-Region first team honors. He was also a member of the 2006 Big Reds that finished second in District 10.
After his time in West Middlesex, he played football and baseball at Gannon University. He saw time with the knights in three games on the gridiron, but started for four season on the diamond at second and first base.
He is still listed in the top 10 in 13 baseball statistics at Gannon.
Hoffman is the current coach of the West Middlesex baseball team, leading the Big Reds to the District 10 title last season. He's also an assistant coach on the Hickory football team.
• Shrawder earned eight letters – four in cross country and four in track – before his graduation in 2009.
He was a part of the Big Reds cross country teams that won the District 10 title from 2005-08, and he received first team District 10 Region 1 honors in each of those seasons. He was also named the Region 1 Runner of the Year in 2007 and 2008.
The 2006 cross county team claimed the District 10 title at Buhl Park and qualified for state with a 16-0 season. At state, Shrawder ran 16:33 to earn bronze and help lead the Big Reds to the Class 2A title.
Shrawder qualified for state in all four of his years in high school. He earned three cross country state medals after placing seventh individually in 2008.
In track, he also qualified for state four times, earning medals twice. In 2006, he was a member of the 3200 relay team that placed eighth at state, good enough for the team to win a bronze medal.
In 2009, he returned to Shippensburg after qualifying in the 800. He was the runner-up in the event after clocking 1:55.0, which is still the West Middlesex school record.
In college, he ran for Duquesne University. The Dukes were the Atlantic 10 runner-ups in 2011. He was a part of the 3200 relay that finished third at the A10 meet that season.
The following season, the Dukes' distance medley relay took first place at the Intercollegiate 4A Championships at Boston University. He also took seventh that season in the 1500-meter run at the A10 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Shrawder was a member of the 3200 relay team that set the Duquesne all-time record. He's also listed in the top 10 in the Dukes' record books in the 800, 1500 and mile run.
Tickets for the banquet can be purchased at Barris Supply Co. and contacting the Hall of Fame directors. Cost is $15 per ticket, and the event will be held at the West Middlesex VFW Banquet Room.
