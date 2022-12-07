MINNEAPOLIS – Graduate student defensive end Brayden Thimons, senior running back Ryan Gomes, sophomore safety Brice Butler (Farrell High) and graduate student offensive tackle Gabe Cleveland were named D3football.com All-Region 2 selections Wednesday morning.
Region 2 includes the Centennial Conference, Empire 8, Liberty League, New Jersey Athletic Conference and the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC).
Thimons was a first team selection while Gomes and Butler we second team selections. Cleveland was named to the third team.
The All-America teams will be announced on Dec. 16 at the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl.
Thimons, a three-time First Team All-PAC selection, was voted the PAC Defensive Player of the Year for second-straight season on November 15. He ranked third in the league with 16.0 tackles for loss and fourth in sacks with 8.5. His 16.0 tackles for loss rank 31st in Division III while his 8.5 sacks rank 41st. Thimons finished the year with 59 total tackles (42 solo). He also scored three rushing touchdowns in 2022.
In 25 career games at Westminster Thimons totaled 47.0 tackles for loss and 25.0 sacks.
Thimons was named the PAC Defensive Player of the Week October 24 after totaling 10 tackles (7 solo), a sack and pass breakup in win at Grove City. He was a D3football.com All-America (4th team) selection after earned First Team All-Region last season. Thimons also claimed Associated Press Division III All-America (2nd team) honors after the 2021 season.
Gomes earned the PAC Offensive Player of the Year award after leading the league with 1,024 rushing yards on 224 attempts. He had eight rushing touchdowns, the third-highest total in the league this season. Gomes also caught 13 passes for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Gomes is Westminster’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Dominique McKinley ran for 1,262 yards in 2015.
Butler was named a First Team All-PAC pick this season after being named an honorable mention in 2021. He finished the season with six interceptions, the second-most in the league. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
Butler has 11 interceptions in 21 career games. The 21 interceptions rank seventh among active Division III players.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.