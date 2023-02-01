NEW WILMINGTON – Westminster forward Lindsay Bell could not be stopped.
Bell finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds on Wednesday night to help power the Titans to a 65-40 win over Waynesburg.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Titans.
The Titans (12-8, 8-7 Presidents' Athletic Conference) relied on Bell early. The senior scored six of the Titans' first 10 points. The early offense inside allowed for open shots outside as the first quarter progressed.
Westminster was rolling, and it took a 19-2 lead into the end of the period.
"What (Bell) does for our team, she doesn't always get the credit she deserves," Westminster head coach Rosanne Scott said. "She does anything for this team. Works hard. The rebounds, she goes up and gets them ... the put-backs. We weren't making shots, but I think our first shot was her coming from an offensive rebound."
The solid interior offense continued throughout the game.
Westminster began swinging the ball around the 3-point arc before kicking it inside, occasionally sending it back out to get the Yellow Jackets (2-18, 2-13 PAC) moving side to side. The passing resulted in the Titans finishing with 42 points in the paint.
"When a team plays zone, they want you to pass the ball along the perimeter. They want you to eat the shot clock," Scott said. "We told them all week, 'We gotta reverse the ball quick, we gotta move the ball quick. We can't hold on to it.' And they did a good job of moving it."
The Yellow Jackets continued fighting and cut the deficit to 47-37 on a 3-pointer by Anika Dansby with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter. But the Titans went back to attacking the interior of the Waynesburg defense.
The Titans led 45-29 by the end of the third quarter, and Waynesburg never threatened due to a 20-point fourth frame by Westminster.
Kyla Servick scored nine points, and Emily Hess and Alaina Moore each had four points as the trio provided some scoring off the Westminster bench. Natalie Murrio finished with eight points and six rebounds, and Mackenzie Powell scored seven points.
Dansby was the only double-digit scorer for the Yellow Jackets. She finished with 17 points with six rebounds and four steals.
Westminster has five games left on the schedule. The Titans will host Bethany on Saturday before taking to the road for games at Geneva on Wednesday and Franciscan on Feb. 11. They'll return home to host Chatham on Feb. 15 and close the season against Thiel Feb. 18.
It's been a season of ups and downs for the Titans. There's been some streakiness in the results, but Scott said the younger players are starting to become more confident.
Some of those younger players saw time in the fourth quarter. Now it's a matter of continuing to improve while taking it one game at a time.
"You never really accomplish anything without facing some type of adversity," Scott said. "I think this team has grown a lot from the beginning of the year, and the younger kids coming off the bench are starting to get more confident."
