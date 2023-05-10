HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. – The Westminster College women’s golf team completed its second round at the NCAA Division III Championship Wednesday.
The second round was suspended due to darkness and will resume at 6:45 a.m. today with the third round to follow.
Westminster shot a 371 during its second round on the El Campeon Golf Course, falling four spots to 27th place. The Titans have totaled 726 strokes through its two rounds.
Senior Kasey Clifford is currently tied for 92nd place after firing a second round 88. She owns a two-round score of 174. Junior Sierra Richard is tied for 112th after carding a 91 Wednesday. She has a two-round score of 178. Freshman Alyssa Rapp is tied for 126th after Wednesday’s round of 96. She has carded a 192 through two rounds. Junior Morgan Byers sits in 142nd place after posting a second round 99 and has a two-round score of 195. Freshman Olivia Kana rounded out Westminster’s five-player squad with a 96 Wednesday, which has her in 144th place with a score of 202 through two rounds.
