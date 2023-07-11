NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Westminster College rising junior Brice Butler (Farrell High) was named a nominee for the 2023 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team Tuesday morning.
A total of 136 student-athletes were nominated from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
"I'm impressed and inspired by these young men because they're incredible athletes and amazing human beings," said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Good Works Team® member. "When you give back to the community, it gives you purpose and can change your whole life – and the lives of others."
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. The AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate began presenting the award in 2008.
Butler, a safety, is a two-time All-Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) selection, earning First Team All-PAC in 2022 after finishing the year with six interceptions. He was also honored as a Second Team D3football.com All-Region pick and a First Team All-Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) selection. Butler has 11 interceptions in his first two seasons at Westminster.
Butler has served as a volunteer with the College's Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) program, assisting with initial visitor registration for an annual spring event on campus that welcomes Special Olympics athletes from seven local counties for a basketball tournament and swim meet. The acceptance and welcome of every single person – what Special Olympics is all about – is very meaningful to Brice: he has grown up with an inspiring sister that has Cerebral palsy (CP), and his dedication to Special Olympics stems from his sister continuing to show him how important it is to care for others and help everyone realize their own potential.
Butler has volunteered at Wilmington Field Day, Wilmington Area Elementary School's annual visit to campus, where Westminster student-athletes run basketball, track, football, golf, volleyball, soccer, tennis and lacrosse activities that keep the visiting students and College student-athletes engaged.
Butler is also helping champion inclusive experiences for students of color through the College's Black Student Union (BSU); spearheading the football program's participation in the annual Toys for Tots campaign as a Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) representative while assisting the United States Marine Corps with its annual toy drive and distribution; working with other members of the football program to clean up local parks around New Wilmington; and has remained involved with his high school, Farrell High School, in community activities aiming to help clean, repair, and improve public spaces and areas in his hometown.
A marketing and professional sales major, Butler is also pursuing a minor in entrepreneurship. He earned Dean's List honors last fall and was a member of the PAC's Academic Honor Roll. Butler owns a 3.42 cumulative grade-point average (GPA).
To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.
The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® members, current and former head coaches and journalists.
