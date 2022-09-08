NEW WILMINGTON – The pass from Alexis Boyer was perfectly placed. Maelee Whiting took to the air and send the ball right into the vacated middle of the Portersville Christian defense.
That point clinched a 3-1 win for the Wilmington volleyball team on Thursday night. The Greyhounds won 17-25, 25-23, 25-8, 25-21 over the Warriors at Wilmington High School.
It was the Hounds first win of the season, and the first victory for head coach LaShana Barnett as their coach. They are now 1-2 on the season.
“It feels good,” Barnett said. “I’m so proud of these girls. They didn’t give up, they pushed through. I just couldn’t be happier.”
It wasn’t the start Barnett or the Hounds wanted. They fell behind 10-1 midway through the first set. They battled back before falling to the Warriors.
The second set, however, was a different story. The two teams battled, with neither team growing a significant lead. That theme stayed throughout the second set, but Wilmington pulled out the win after Boyer and Whiting combined for a kill.
“The last couple games, we’ve struggled with passes,” Whiting said. “Today, we had better passes. We were able to get more sets and more hits off of them.”
The third set swung entirely in the Hounds favor. After falling behind 4-2, they jumped out to a 12-5 lead after a couple aces from Myah Chimiak.
The final set had it’s ups and downs. The Warriors (4-1) held an 8-2 lead early, but a sting of points led by two kills from Kara Haines got the Hounds back in business.
They eventually put the match away with the kill by Whiting.
Whiting finished with 10 kills and seven blocks. Boyer finished with 67 assists and five points. Loghan Kollar had 12 digs and four points, and Chimiak had four points as well.
It’s Barnett’s first victory as a volleyball coach since her time leading Kennedy Catholic. She said the transition has been tough, but she’s starting to see the results and chemistry from the players.
“It’s been difficult. It’s been a challenge, but we had to form a lot of trust between each other – the coaches and the players,” Barnett said. “It’s turning out really good. I’m really proud.”
