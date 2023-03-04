ERIE – It wasn't the start Mike Jeckavitch or the Wilmington girls basketball team wanted on Saturday afternoon.
The Greyhounds were held to nine points in the first half in a 48-33 loss to Mercyhurst Prep at the Hagerty Event Center in Erie in the District 10 Class 3A championship.
Mercyhurst (19-5) – the top seed seed in the tournament – took advantage of the Hounds' inability to sink shots. The Lakers led 26-9 at halftime.
"Early, we struggle and couldn't find our rhythm. They kinda took us off what we like to do," Jeckavitch said. "I'll give credit to them. Tremendous team, well coached and they have tremendous ball players."
By the halfway point in the third quarter, the Lakers led by 23 points. The Hounds were potentially facing a running clock, but they turned things around in the fourth.
Wilmington's Maya Jeckavitch led the charge starting in the closing minutes of the third. The Greyhounds' freshman point guard scored all 11 of her points in the second half, with many coming off a mid-range jumpers.
"That's something we've been working on with Maya," Mike Jeckavitch said. "She's one of the fastest guards in the league. We told her, 'Use your speed. Get downhill. Get into the paint, and if you can't get all the way to the rim, stop and pop it.'"
The quick offensive burst allowed the Hounds to cut the Mercyhurst lead to 43-31 with a few minutes to play. However, the deficit was too much to overcome in one half.
Lia Krarup scored 10 points for the Hounds, and Maelee Whiting added four. Sarah Dieter, Kayah Brewer and Annalee Gardner each scored two points.
Due to her height and length, the Hounds focused their attention on Mercyhurst forward Olivia Kulyk. The 5-foot, 7-inch sophomore still scored 20 points, and Lillirose Lang scored 15.
The Greyhounds went on their strong regular-season run and journey to the district title game with a young roster. Whiting and Gardner are the only seniors on the team, and nine freshmen make the average age of the team around 15 years old.
"Starting my freshman year, I never would have thought I'd be at the D-10 championship," Gardner said. "I'm really proud of my team this year that we made it this far."
Although the district tournament ended without a trophy, the young players watched the program's hurdles fall over the last couple weeks. First it was winning a region title, then it was winning a playoff game and not to mention the team's first appearance in the D-10 title.
There is one more benchmark upcoming in the next several days.
Next week, the Greyhounds will host their opening-round matchup in the state championship.
"We're gonna watch film on this one, see if we can clean some things up," Mike Jeckavitch said. "We'll go back to the board and see if we can make a run in the state playoffs."
D-10 CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
WILMINGTON 5 4 11 13 33
MERCYHURST 15 11 13 9 48
WILMINGTON – Krarup 4-0-0-10, Phanco 0-0-0-0, Dieter 1-0-0-2, Jeckavitch 5-3-4-11, Bruckner 0-0-0-0, Flick 0-0-0-0, Brewer 1-0-0-2, Gardner 1-0-0-2, Whiting 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 2. Totals: 13-3-4-33.
MERCYHURST PREP – Lang 5-5-7-15, Pierce 1-0-0-2, Mangini 4-1-2-9, Netkowicz 0-0-0-0, Savko 0-0-0-0, Kulyk 8-3-3-20, Messer 1-0-0-2, Stevenson 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Kulyk 1. Totals: 19-9-12-48.
