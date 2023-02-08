STATE COLLEGE – Wisconsin handed Penn State its third straight defeat this season after outlasting the Nittany Lions, 79-74, in overtime on Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center in a loss that significantly diminished hopes Penn State held of reaching the NCAA Tournament.
“We just have to focus on what’s next,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “That’s the biggest thing. That’s what we’ve tried to do all year – really look at the next game. Because in this league, every single night is brutal. If you take your mind off the job at hand, you’re not going to get the job done. We’re not looking ahead.”
After trailing by seven points with 8:08 to play in the second half, Penn State twice tied the score during the final five minutes of the period.
Wisconsin’s (14-9, 6-7 Big Ten) Chucky Hepburn made a stepback 3-pointer with 33 seconds left in regulation to give the Badgers a three-point lead. Not to be outdone, Penn State’s (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) Seth Lundy answered with a 3-pointer 10 seconds later that sent the game into overtime with the score tied at 68. Lundy finished with 14 points, scoring nine in the second half.
Jalen Pickett recorded the Nittany Lions’ first four points in overtime before Camren Wynter made a layup with five seconds remaining.
The Badgers outscored Penn State, 5-2, during the last 1:17 in overtime.
Hepburn led all scorers with 19 points. Three Badgers teammates joined him in double-figure scoring efforts. Connor Essegian ended with 18, Tyler Wahl added 16 and Steven Crowl contributed 11. Wahl also added a team-high eight assists and six rebounds.
Pickett’s 17-point outing led all Nittany Lion scorers. He fouled out late in the overtime period. Wynter finished with 15 points, marking the most he’s tallied in a contest since tallying 14 against Iowa on New Year’s Day. Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk registered 10 points.
Penn State shooters combined to finish 29 of 59 (49.2%) from the floor. After going 2-for-9 from behind the arc in the first half, the Nittany Lions were 7 of 9 in the second and finished 39.1% from 3-point territory.
Wynter infused the Nittany Lions with much-needed offense through the opening half, finishing with a team-leading eight points through the first 20 minutes.
Wahl contributed 10 points in the first half to send the Badgers into intermission with a 35-29 advantage. Wisconsin shooters connected on 12 of their 23 (52.2%) attempts from the floor in the first half.
Lundy registered five points during the first 2:10 but only logged 12 minutes in the opening half. Penn State was 44.8% (13 of 29) from the floor through the first 20 minutes. Pickett and Andrew Funk combined to shoot 3 of 12 in the first half.
Penn State opened the second half with Funk at the free-throw line for three attempts on the Nittany Lions’ first possession. He made two of three and Pickett contributed a layup at the 18:33 mark to cut the Nittany Lions’ deficit to two points.
Wisconsin extended its lead to seven points before Pickett uncorked a 3-pointer and a jumper as the Badgers led, 56-54, with 6:51 remaining.
Myles Dread tied the score at 56 just before the under-8 media timeout, and Lundy sent the home crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center to its feet as his 3-pointer with 4:14 to play gave the Nittany Lions a 62-59 lead.
The win was Wisconsin’s second this season over the Nittany Lions. The Badgers earned a 63-60 win on Jan. 17.
“For us, this was important because we’re coming on the road against a good team that’s only lost once in (the Bryce Jordan Center),” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “Penn State’s a good team. They’re very hard to guard, and they put you in a lot of difficult situations.”
Penn State travels to Maryland on Saturday to face a Terrapins team that is 12-1 at home this season.
