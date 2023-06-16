GROVE CITY — Ninety-six Grove City College student-athletes earned Presidents’ Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll placement in recognition of their respective academic performance during the spring 2023 semester. Winter and spring sports athletes are recognized on the Spring Academic Honor Roll.
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes on varsity sports teams who have earned a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.60 or higher on a 4.0 scale during their semester of competition.
Eighty-four Grove City student-athletes earned Academic Honor Roll distinction in Fall 2022. The Grove City athletic department produced a program-record 180 Academic Honor Roll selections during the 2022-23 academic year. Additionally, Grove City won the conference’s Men’s All-Sports Trophy and led the league in total All-Sports Trophy points for the 2022-23 academic year.
Locals on Grove City’s Spring 2023 Academic Honor Roll:
Abby Biddle, Sr., Exercise Science, Women’s Track and Field (Grove City High).
Ben Cano, Soph., Biology, Men’s Basketball (Greenville High).
Clara Hannon, Soph., Exercise Science, Women’s Basketball and Track and Field (Grove City High).
Alex Hemmerlin, Fr., Computer Science, Men’s Track and Field (Grove City High).
Emma Plank, Soph., Exercise Science, Women’s Swimming and Diving, from Slippery Rock (Portersville Christian School).
Selah Severson, Fr., Accounting/Business, Softball (Grove City High).
Tabi Shepson, Jr., Biblical and Religious Studies, Women’s Swimming and Diving, from Grove City (Homeschooled).
WESTMINSTER
NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College had 102 student-athletes on the PAC Academic Honor Roll.
A league-record 921 student-athletes were named to the spring academic honor roll. In addition, the conference has recognized a record 1,744 combined student-athletes on this year’s fall and spring honor rolls, surpassing the previous record of 1,441, which was set during the 2021-22 academic year.
Locals on Westminster’s Spring 2023 Academic Honor Roll:
Carter Chinn, Jr., Business Administration, Baseball (Grove City High).
Matthew Howard, Soph., Biology, Men’s Track and Field (Grove City High).
Elizabeth Malczak, Jr., Early Childhood Education, Softball (Grove City High).
Iresha Norris, Fr., Sports Management, Softball (Sharon High).
Mariah Vincent, Jr., Mathematics, Women’s Basketball (Kennedy Catholic High).
THIEL
GREENVILLE — The PAC named 69 Thiel College student-athletes to the Spring 2023 Academic Honor Roll.
Locals on Thiel’s Spring 2023 Academic Honor Roll:
Lauren Bonner, Soph., Nursing, Softball (Reynolds High).
Alaina Harpst, Soph., Nursing, Women’s Golf (Greenville High).
Josh Ickes, Soph., Nursing, Baseball (Greenville High).
Hannah Jones, Jr., Health Systems/Neuroscience, Women’s Track and Field (Commodore Perry High).
Alexa Kantner, Soph., Biology, Women’s Track and Field (Commodore Perry High).
Nicholas Kobielus, Soph., Exercise Science, Men’s Track and Field (West Middlesex High).
Bryce McCloskey, Jr., Accounting, Wrestling (Reynolds High).
Kendall McLaughlin, Fr., History, Women’s Track and Field (Reynolds High).
Note: Follow local college athletics at gcc.edu, westminster.edu, and thiel.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.