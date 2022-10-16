Five local individual competitors along with the Hickory High and Lakeview boys golf teams headed to State College over the weekend for the PIAA Class 2A Championships at Penn State’s Blue Course.
The PIAA tournament returns to Penn State this year after being hosted by Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York since 2002.
The girls state tournament was held at Penn State’s White Course from 1995-2001 while the Blue Course hosted the boys tourney from 1982-2001.
The individual tournament is today and Tuesday while District 10 champs Hickory and Lakeview will compete in the team championships on Wednesday.
West Middlesex freshman Kate Sowers, Hickory junior Sasha Petrochko, and Reynolds’ freshman Zoe Stern will compete in the individual tourney along with Slippery Rock senior Jacob Wolak and West Middlesex junior Caden Bender.
Sowers shot a 69-77-146 at the District 10 Championships at The Country Club of Meadville to finish second overall behind North East junior Anna Swan (72-73-145).
Petrochko, who won the District 10 title last fall, finished third with a 77-75-152 while Stern placed fourth with a 76-78-154. Wolak (78-74-152) was runner-up in Meadville behind Union City’s Josh James (76-74-150). Bender shot an 80-80-160 to tie for fourth place to advance to states.
Bender tees off at 8:35 a.m. today while Wolak tees off at 9:10 a.m. Petrochko’s tee time is 10:05 a.m., Stern starts at 10:15 a.m., and Sowers, who won the 74th Herald-Tamie Junior Golf Tournament in July, starts at 10:30 a.m.
The Hickory girls golf team made history last fall in rolling to the PIAA Class 2A team championship. The Hornets shot 225 to outdistance Greensburg Central Catholic (239).
Petrochko shot a 74, McKenzie Gustas, who has since graduated, carded a 75, and Masters shot 76. Ava Liburdi carded an 87.
Hickory became just the fourth District 10 girls golf team to ever win a state title in golf. North East captured the state crown in 2020 while Villa Maria Academy grabbed the gold in 2014 and 2015.
The Hornets became the seventh Hickory team to win a state title. The others: football 1989, boys track and field 2017 and 2019, and girls track and field 2012, 2015, 2016.
Hickory is planning to defend its title and is ready for the challenge.
“We’ve had some pretty good practices over the past two weeks,” said Hickory coach Craig Antush. “I still wish we could’ve had some kind of match, and we went through that last year too, but the kids are locked in.
“They’ve really been locked in on the short game, chipping and putting. We’ve really been emphasizing that these last two weeks. I think we’ll find some success there.
Despite the state tourney switching from York to Penn State, Hickory is familiar with the course.
“I actually think the course is less challenging overall,” said Antush. “It’s more flat than York and we played here on Aug. 11 in the Happy Valley Invitational and we won that event. Wouldn’t it be something if we were able to start our season with a win here and then end the season with a win here? We have our fingers crossed it’ll play out that way.
“Even with that said, it still comes down to the fact that we have to play our game. Just play Hickory golf and not worry about what the other teams are doing on the course.”
Hickory’s team in State College is comprised of two juniors and two sophomores. The other players are sophomores Ava Miklos and Madeline Myers.
“Sasha, Luciana and Ava Liburdi have been very consistent throughout the entire season and I’m also happy with the progress Ava Miklos and Madey have made this year,” said Antush. “The kids played better and better as the season went on. I’m extremely happy we’ll have five girls playing on Wednesday for the team title. It was three one year and last year it was four. It’s very rewarding as a coach.”
Members of coach Ralph Sundelin’s Lakeview High boys golf team are juniors Jackson Gadsby and Chris Mong and sophomores Adam Snyder, Maddox Bell, Owen Dye, and Cody Fagley (alternate).
The Sailors won four of five region mega-matches this season and placed sixth out of 27 teams at the Lakeview Tee-Off Tourney, second in the Franklin Bill Mook Invite, and fourth in the Meadville Marquette Savings Bank Invitational.
Lakeview won the program’s first District 10 golf title with a 340-341 win over Grove City in Meadville. Mong shot an 83, Gadsby carded an 84, Bell had an 86, and Snyder an 87.
Following the D-10 team tourney, Sundelin told Herald Sports Editor Dan Hiner: “We drive 35 minutes to practice every day to get to the nearest course (Mt. Hope in Guys Mills). What they accomplished, I don’t think a lot of people understand. Small school. There’s only two classifications in high school golf. They’ve played well. They did all the work. I was just happy to be here along for the ride.”
