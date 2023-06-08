Ivie Lee Longstreth of West Middlesex recently earned the title of ATA Taekwondo Pennsylvania State champion, North East districts qualifier and Worlds Top 10 qualifier.
She earned state titles in ATA Taekwondo Pennsylvanias 8 and under, second and third degree Black Belt Division in the following events: Combat Sparring, Sparring, Creative Forms, Creative Weapons, Xtreme Forms and Xtreme Weapons.
Longstreth has also qualified to compete in the ATA Taekwondo North East District Tournament which is today and Saturday in Lancaster. She qualified to compete in all eight events, which includes Forms, Weapons, Combat Sparring, Traditional Sparring, Creative Forms, Creative Weapons, Xtreme Forms, and Xtreme Weapons.
She also qualified to compete for a ATA Taekwondo world title in Phoenix, Ariz., July 12-17.
Longstreth competed in 25 tournaments this season and earned 141 medals — 78 of them gold medals.
