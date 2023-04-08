STATE COLLEGE — With eight Nittany Lions selected in the 2022 NFL draft, Penn State held the distinction of having the most players drafted by a Big Ten team last year.
Last year’s Nittany Lions’ draft spree included a first-round pick, two second- and fourth-round selections, a sixth-rounder and a pair of seventh-round picks.
Penn State ranks seventh all-time as 375 Nittany Lions have been drafted in program history. The Nittany Lions will add to that total later this month in Kansas City during the 2023 NFL draft (April 27-29).
Here’s a look at the Nittany Lions’ top prospects who are expected to hear their names called at the end of the month.
JOEY PORTER JR.
CORNERBACK
Despite the rich history of Penn State football, the program hasn’t produced a first-round draft pick at cornerback. Barring any unforeseen developments, that stands a good chance to fall this year.
Porter, a three-year starter in the secondary, is regarded by draft experts as one of the top cornerback prospects in the draft class. NFL.com (24th overall), CBS Sports (30th overall) and USA Today (17th overall) all have Porter being selected in the first round. The Sporting News ranks Porter as the second-best cornerback in the class.
Porter accumulated 11 pass breakups, 27 tackles and a fumble recovery during a redshirt junior season in 2022 that he capped with accolades as a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
“Need meets talent here. Porter has the ability – and, as the son of former linebacker Joey Porter, the NFL bloodlines – to come in and compete for a starting spot right away,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes about the defender.
JI’AYIR BROWN
SAFETY
Brown’s rise is perhaps one of the most inspirational among this year’s draft prospects. The Trenton, New Jersey, native didn’t hold a single Division I offer out of high school. He played at Lackawanna College for two seasons before transferring to Penn State.
After leading the FBS in interceptions (six) in 2021, Brown was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection, and he was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following a dominant showing in Penn State’s blowout win at Auburn.
Brown collected 74 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 13 games last season.
USA Today projects Brown to go in the second round, while The Sporting News list the safety No. 74 overall on its NFL draft big board. The Sporting News also ranks Brown No. 6 among this year’s group of safeties. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter projects Brown to be a fourth-round selection.
“Brown is a tough, productive safety with some big-play qualities but he could get better with his reading and reacting to make plays vs. the run,” writes Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News.
BRENTON STRANGE
TIGHT END
Strange headlined a Nittany Lions’ tight end group with 362 yards receiving and five touchdowns on 32 catches – all career-highs – for the West Virginia native.
Strange’s effectiveness isn’t just limited to his ability as a pass-catcher. He excelled as a run blocker and didn’t shy from contact on the outside. The well-rounded tight end also lined up in the backfield as part of Penn State’s “T” formation.
Reuter projects Strange to go in the third round, while The Sporting News ranks the tight end No. 11 among fellow tight ends in the class.
ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay wrote the following on Twitter: “Brenton Strange. Get to know that name. The Penn State TE is one of the least talked about and most underrated players in the draft. Combine numbers were pedestrian but his tape is impressive. Despite a loaded TE class, you’ll hear his name called Night 2 of the NFL draft,” ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay shared on Twitter along with a clip of Strange against Auburn.
PARKER WASHINGTON
WIDE RECEIVER
A three-year starter, Washington played in 10 games last season and recorded 611 yards receiving and two touchdowns in his final season with the program. Like 2022 first-rounder Jahan Dotson, Washington boasts a large catch radius and routinely dazzled with the football in open space. His 2022 season prematurely ended after an ankle injury, and rehab efforts since have prevented him from traditional pre-draft workouts. Washington posted a catch in each of his 32 games at Penn State.
“Parker Washington is a decently sudden, crafty slot YAC specialist,” writes CBS Sports. “He has quality hands and quality, thick/compact build for that role. He really excels in small spaces after the catch, and his bounce and contact balance are awesome. His thick RB body type helps him power through contact, and he does it often; he rarely goes down on first contact.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
