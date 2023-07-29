3M Open Golf

Lee Hodges lines up a putt on the 10th hole during the third round of the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., on Saturday.

 ANTHONY SOUFFLE | Star Tribune via AP

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Chasing his first PGA Tour victory Lee Hodges shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to stretch his lead to five strokes with a round left in the 3M Open.

Hodges had a 20-under 193 total at the TPC Twin Cities to break the tournament 54-hole mark of 195 set last year by Scott Piercy. Hodges led at 8 under after the first round and a record 15 under after the second.

“I have nothing to lose," Hodges said. "I’m out here playing with house money. I have a job next year on the PGA Tour, this is all great. This is just icing on the cake.”

J.T. Poston was second after a 66. Defending champion Tony Finau was another stroke back at 14 under after a 67.

Hodges' best finish in 64 prior events was a tie for third at The American Express in 2022, the only other time the 28-year-old Alabama player has led or shared the lead after 54 holes.

And he almost certainly has played himself into the playoffs that begin in two weeks. He began the week 74th in the FedEx Cup standings, with the top 70 players qualifying.

“I honestly don’t think I’ll be that nervous tonight." Hodges said. "I’ll hang out with my wife. We’ll go do something fun. I mean, yeah, it’s just golf at the end of the day. I’m lucky to be here.”

Hodges opened with an up-and-down even nine holes, then had five on the back nine.

“I didn’t think I played bad on the front nine, I just couldn’t really get it close to the hole and when I did, I couldn’t make the putt,” he said.

Things were much different after the turn.

Hodges dropped birdie putts from 12 feet on No. 10 and nearly 11 feet on No. 11. His tee shot on the par-3 13th stopped 4 1/2 feet from the cup for another birdie. He added a 5-foorter for birdie on 16 and a 7-footer on 18.

He’ll be paired with Poston on Sunday the final group.

“We play some practice rounds together and I know him really well,” Poston said. “He’s a good friend. So, if I can’t get it done tomorrow, I’ll be pulling for him.”

Finau birdied four of his final eight holes. Last year, he trailed by five shots early in the final round and won by three at 17 under.

“It was just nice to make a run on the back nine today just to give myself a chance," Finau said. "If I’m eight back, that’s a whole different feeling than five or six. I was just happy with the way I finished my round today and to creep up and just be a little closer to the lead.”

Aaron Baddeley was fourth at 13 under after a 65.

Sam Ryder (65), Keith Mitchell (67), Billy Horschel (68) and Kevin Streelman (69) were 12 under. Ryder birdied in his final five holes — and seven of nine — to toe the tournament back-nine record of 29. Mitchell set that mark two years ago.

Kevin Yu shot 29 on his first nine, tying a score recorded by five others, but he was 5 over for his final six holes to finish with a 67. He was tied for 11th.

------

3M Open Scores

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $7.8 million

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71

3rd Round

Lee Hodges 63-64-66—193

J.T. Poston 66-66-66—198

Tony Finau 66-66-67—199

Aaron Baddeley 69-66-65—200

Billy Horschel 66-67-68—201

Keith Mitchell 68-66-67—201

Sam Ryder 70-66-65—201

Kevin Streelman 64-68-69—201

Tyler Duncan 64-67-71—202

Nick Hardy 65-70-67—202

Chesson Hadley 71-66-66—203

Martin Laird 68-68-67—203

David Lipsky 69-64-70—203

Kevin Yu 70-66-67—203

Tyson Alexander 69-67-68—204

Stewart Cink 74-63-67—204

Eric Cole 70-66-68—204

Doug Ghim 74-63-67—204

Ben Griffin 68-69-67—204

Emiliano Grillo 65-68-71—204

Aaron Rai 69-68-67—204

Matti Schmid 68-70-66—204

Brandt Snedeker 64-68-72—204

Sam Stevens 69-69-66—204

Callum Tarren 66-68-70—204

Dylan Wu 70-67-67—204

Cameron Davis 68-67-70—205

Garrick Higgo 68-69-68—205

Tom Hoge 68-69-68—205

Seonghyeon Kim 71-64-70—205

Alex Noren 71-66-68—205

Patrick Rodgers 69-67-69—205

J.J. Spaun 66-68-71—205

Jason Dufner 69-68-69—206

Mackenzie Hughes 69-68-69—206

Matt Kuchar 67-69-70—206

Max McGreevy 68-69-69—206

Grayson Murray 68-67-71—206

Zac Blair 69-66-72—207

MJ Daffue 68-69-70—207

Ryan Gerard 69-68-70—207

Peter Kuest 71-66-70—207

Adam Long 70-65-72—207

Hideki Matsuyama 64-70-73—207

Henrik Norlander 67-71-69—207

Chad Ramey 70-68-69—207

Justin Suh 65-72-70—207

Matt Wallace 71-66-70—207

Trevor Cone 66-71-71—208

Brice Garnett 71-67-70—208

Paul Haley 70-68-70—208

Kramer Hickok 68-69-71—208

Stephan Jaeger 71-66-71—208

Adam Svensson 66-69-73—208

Ludvig Aberg 72-64-73—209

Frankie Capan 68-68-73—209

James Hahn 69-68-72—209

Beau Hossler 68-69-72—209

Russell Knox 70-67-72—209

Justin Lower 67-71-71—209

Vincent Norrman 66-70-73—209

Kaito Onishi 71-67-71—209

Doc Redman 66-71-72—209

Brandon Wu 71-65-73—209

Trey Mullinax 72-66-72—210

Matthias Schwab 67-71-72—210

Nate Lashley 68-70-73—211

Kevin Chappell 69-68-75—212

Seung-Yul Noh 69-69-74—212

C.T. Pan 68-70-75—213

Ben Taylor 70-68-76—214

Jim Herman 69-69-77—215

Augusto Nunez 66-71-81—218

