BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Chasing his first PGA Tour victory Lee Hodges shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to stretch his lead to five strokes with a round left in the 3M Open.
Hodges had a 20-under 193 total at the TPC Twin Cities to break the tournament 54-hole mark of 195 set last year by Scott Piercy. Hodges led at 8 under after the first round and a record 15 under after the second.
“I have nothing to lose," Hodges said. "I’m out here playing with house money. I have a job next year on the PGA Tour, this is all great. This is just icing on the cake.”
J.T. Poston was second after a 66. Defending champion Tony Finau was another stroke back at 14 under after a 67.
Hodges' best finish in 64 prior events was a tie for third at The American Express in 2022, the only other time the 28-year-old Alabama player has led or shared the lead after 54 holes.
And he almost certainly has played himself into the playoffs that begin in two weeks. He began the week 74th in the FedEx Cup standings, with the top 70 players qualifying.
“I honestly don’t think I’ll be that nervous tonight." Hodges said. "I’ll hang out with my wife. We’ll go do something fun. I mean, yeah, it’s just golf at the end of the day. I’m lucky to be here.”
Hodges opened with an up-and-down even nine holes, then had five on the back nine.
“I didn’t think I played bad on the front nine, I just couldn’t really get it close to the hole and when I did, I couldn’t make the putt,” he said.
Things were much different after the turn.
Hodges dropped birdie putts from 12 feet on No. 10 and nearly 11 feet on No. 11. His tee shot on the par-3 13th stopped 4 1/2 feet from the cup for another birdie. He added a 5-foorter for birdie on 16 and a 7-footer on 18.
He’ll be paired with Poston on Sunday the final group.
“We play some practice rounds together and I know him really well,” Poston said. “He’s a good friend. So, if I can’t get it done tomorrow, I’ll be pulling for him.”
Finau birdied four of his final eight holes. Last year, he trailed by five shots early in the final round and won by three at 17 under.
“It was just nice to make a run on the back nine today just to give myself a chance," Finau said. "If I’m eight back, that’s a whole different feeling than five or six. I was just happy with the way I finished my round today and to creep up and just be a little closer to the lead.”
Aaron Baddeley was fourth at 13 under after a 65.
Sam Ryder (65), Keith Mitchell (67), Billy Horschel (68) and Kevin Streelman (69) were 12 under. Ryder birdied in his final five holes — and seven of nine — to toe the tournament back-nine record of 29. Mitchell set that mark two years ago.
Kevin Yu shot 29 on his first nine, tying a score recorded by five others, but he was 5 over for his final six holes to finish with a 67. He was tied for 11th.
3M Open Scores
At TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $7.8 million
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
3rd Round
Lee Hodges 63-64-66—193
J.T. Poston 66-66-66—198
Tony Finau 66-66-67—199
Aaron Baddeley 69-66-65—200
Billy Horschel 66-67-68—201
Keith Mitchell 68-66-67—201
Sam Ryder 70-66-65—201
Kevin Streelman 64-68-69—201
Tyler Duncan 64-67-71—202
Nick Hardy 65-70-67—202
Chesson Hadley 71-66-66—203
Martin Laird 68-68-67—203
David Lipsky 69-64-70—203
Kevin Yu 70-66-67—203
Tyson Alexander 69-67-68—204
Stewart Cink 74-63-67—204
Eric Cole 70-66-68—204
Doug Ghim 74-63-67—204
Ben Griffin 68-69-67—204
Emiliano Grillo 65-68-71—204
Aaron Rai 69-68-67—204
Matti Schmid 68-70-66—204
Brandt Snedeker 64-68-72—204
Sam Stevens 69-69-66—204
Callum Tarren 66-68-70—204
Dylan Wu 70-67-67—204
Cameron Davis 68-67-70—205
Garrick Higgo 68-69-68—205
Tom Hoge 68-69-68—205
Seonghyeon Kim 71-64-70—205
Alex Noren 71-66-68—205
Patrick Rodgers 69-67-69—205
J.J. Spaun 66-68-71—205
Jason Dufner 69-68-69—206
Mackenzie Hughes 69-68-69—206
Matt Kuchar 67-69-70—206
Max McGreevy 68-69-69—206
Grayson Murray 68-67-71—206
Zac Blair 69-66-72—207
MJ Daffue 68-69-70—207
Ryan Gerard 69-68-70—207
Peter Kuest 71-66-70—207
Adam Long 70-65-72—207
Hideki Matsuyama 64-70-73—207
Henrik Norlander 67-71-69—207
Chad Ramey 70-68-69—207
Justin Suh 65-72-70—207
Matt Wallace 71-66-70—207
Trevor Cone 66-71-71—208
Brice Garnett 71-67-70—208
Paul Haley 70-68-70—208
Kramer Hickok 68-69-71—208
Stephan Jaeger 71-66-71—208
Adam Svensson 66-69-73—208
Ludvig Aberg 72-64-73—209
Frankie Capan 68-68-73—209
James Hahn 69-68-72—209
Beau Hossler 68-69-72—209
Russell Knox 70-67-72—209
Justin Lower 67-71-71—209
Vincent Norrman 66-70-73—209
Kaito Onishi 71-67-71—209
Doc Redman 66-71-72—209
Brandon Wu 71-65-73—209
Trey Mullinax 72-66-72—210
Matthias Schwab 67-71-72—210
Nate Lashley 68-70-73—211
Kevin Chappell 69-68-75—212
Seung-Yul Noh 69-69-74—212
C.T. Pan 68-70-75—213
Ben Taylor 70-68-76—214
Jim Herman 69-69-77—215
Augusto Nunez 66-71-81—218
