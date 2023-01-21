ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Shane Lowry moved into position to win the Abu Dhabi Championship for a second time but the Irishman has plenty of company on a stacked leaderboard.
That includes, out of nowhere, his compatriot and fellow major winner Padraig Harrington.
Lowry, the 2019 champion, shot 6-under 66 to tie for the third-round lead Saturday with Francesco Molinari and Min Woo Lee at 13-under overall.
There were 12 players within three shots of the joint leaders and among them is the 51-year-old Harrington, who shot 64.
Lowry, who began the day three shots off the lead, eagled the par-4 sixth when he holed out from the fairway. He added five birdies and one bogey.
“First tournament of the year, you don't know what's going to happen,” the 35-year-old Irishman said. "My thing would be I try and give myself as many chances to win as I can and at some stage hopefully it happens. Tomorrow I've got a chance to go out there and do something special, so hopefully I can bring the game that I brought the last few days and roll a few putts in as well and you never know.”
Australian Lee made seven birdies and one bogey in his 66, with the highlight coming at the short fourth as he almost made a hole-in-one.
Molinari, co-leader at the halfway point, had birdies at the second and third but bogeyed the fifth before staging a strong back nine that saw the Italian pick up shots at the 10th and 18th to shoot 69.
“Definitely it’s going to be sort of a shootout tomorrow,” Molinari said. “There’s loads of guys with a chance.”
Grant Forrest of Scotland, Victor Perez of France and Sebastian Söderberg of Sweden are one shot off the lead.
Harrington, a three-time major champion, is in the four-strong group another stroke back.
------
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Scores
At Yas Links Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72
3rd Round
Min Woo Lee, Australia 68-69-66—203
Shane Lowry, Ireland 67-70-66—203
Francesco Molinari, Italy 67-67-69—203
Grant Forrest, Scotland 71-68-65—204
Victor Perez, France 71-65-68—204
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 67-71-66—204
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 68-73-64—205
Adrian Meronk, Poland 70-67-68—205
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 65-69-71—205
Antoine Rozner, France 69-68-68—205
Richard Bland, England 71-69-66—206
Alex Noren, Sweden 72-66-68—206
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 69-69-68—206
Shubhankar Sharma, India 67-70-69—206
Connor Syme, Scotland 68-74-64—206
George Coetzee, South Africa 68-68-71—207
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 71-67-69—207
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 67-70-70—207
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 70-69-68—207
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 67-72-68—207
Jason Scrivener, Australia 65-70-72—207
Jeff Winther, Denmark 73-68-66—207
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-69-72—208
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 73-68-67—208
Andy Sullivan, England 72-69-67—208
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69-69-71—209
Luke Donald, England 64-75-70—209
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 71-71-67—209
Matthew Jordan, England 69-71-69—209
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 70-70-69—209
Seamus Power, Ireland 66-73-70—209
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 69-69-71—209
Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-67-71—210
Alexander Levy, France 68-68-74—210
Matt Wallace, England 71-71-68—210
Dale Whitnell, England 68-72-70—210
Wu Ashun, China 70-72-69—211
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 71-65-75—211
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 71-69-71—211
Nathan Kimsey, England 71-71-69—211
Lee Westwood, England 69-73-69—211
Chase Hanna, United States 68-72-72—212
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-72-71—212
James Morrison, England 71-70-71—212
Matthieu Pavon, France 70-70-72—212
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 68-74-70—212
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 72-69-71—212
John Catlin, United States 70-71-72—213
Sean Crocker, United States 72-69-72—213
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 69-71-73—213
Tommy Fleetwood, England 68-73-72—213
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 72-68-73—213
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark 72-67-74—213
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 73-69-71—213
Richard Mansell, England 73-69-71—213
Ian Poulter, England 71-70-72—213
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 70-71-72—213
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 72-67-74—213
Marcus Armitage, England 71-71-72—214
Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 69-72-73—214
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 69-70-75—214
Sami Valimaki, Finland 67-75-72—214
Marc Warren, Scotland 72-67-75—214
Nacho Elvira, Spain 72-67-76—215
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 75-67-73—215
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 71-71-73—215
Dan Bradbury, England 72-67-77—216
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 71-66-79—216
