Shane Lowry hits an approach shot along the 18th hole during the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on Saturday.

 AP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Shane Lowry moved into position to win the Abu Dhabi Championship for a second time but the Irishman has plenty of company on a stacked leaderboard.

That includes, out of nowhere, his compatriot and fellow major winner Padraig Harrington.

Lowry, the 2019 champion, shot 6-under 66 to tie for the third-round lead Saturday with Francesco Molinari and Min Woo Lee at 13-under overall.

There were 12 players within three shots of the joint leaders and among them is the 51-year-old Harrington, who shot 64.

Lowry, who began the day three shots off the lead, eagled the par-4 sixth when he holed out from the fairway. He added five birdies and one bogey.

“First tournament of the year, you don't know what's going to happen,” the 35-year-old Irishman said. "My thing would be I try and give myself as many chances to win as I can and at some stage hopefully it happens. Tomorrow I've got a chance to go out there and do something special, so hopefully I can bring the game that I brought the last few days and roll a few putts in as well and you never know.”

Australian Lee made seven birdies and one bogey in his 66, with the highlight coming at the short fourth as he almost made a hole-in-one.

Molinari, co-leader at the halfway point, had birdies at the second and third but bogeyed the fifth before staging a strong back nine that saw the Italian pick up shots at the 10th and 18th to shoot 69.

“Definitely it’s going to be sort of a shootout tomorrow,” Molinari said. “There’s loads of guys with a chance.”

Grant Forrest of Scotland, Victor Perez of France and Sebastian Söderberg of Sweden are one shot off the lead.

Harrington, a three-time major champion, is in the four-strong group another stroke back.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Scores

At Yas Links Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72

3rd Round

Min Woo Lee, Australia 68-69-66—203

Shane Lowry, Ireland 67-70-66—203

Francesco Molinari, Italy 67-67-69—203

Grant Forrest, Scotland 71-68-65—204

Victor Perez, France 71-65-68—204

Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 67-71-66—204

Padraig Harrington, Ireland 68-73-64—205

Adrian Meronk, Poland 70-67-68—205

Guido Migliozzi, Italy 65-69-71—205

Antoine Rozner, France 69-68-68—205

Richard Bland, England 71-69-66—206

Alex Noren, Sweden 72-66-68—206

Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 69-69-68—206

Shubhankar Sharma, India 67-70-69—206

Connor Syme, Scotland 68-74-64—206

George Coetzee, South Africa 68-68-71—207

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 71-67-69—207

Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 67-70-70—207

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 70-69-68—207

Edoardo Molinari, Italy 67-72-68—207

Jason Scrivener, Australia 65-70-72—207

Jeff Winther, Denmark 73-68-66—207

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-69-72—208

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 73-68-67—208

Andy Sullivan, England 72-69-67—208

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69-69-71—209

Luke Donald, England 64-75-70—209

Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 71-71-67—209

Matthew Jordan, England 69-71-69—209

Robert Macintyre, Scotland 70-70-69—209

Seamus Power, Ireland 66-73-70—209

Santiago Tarrio, Spain 69-69-71—209

Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-67-71—210

Alexander Levy, France 68-68-74—210

Matt Wallace, England 71-71-68—210

Dale Whitnell, England 68-72-70—210

Wu Ashun, China 70-72-69—211

Alexander Bjork, Sweden 71-65-75—211

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 71-69-71—211

Nathan Kimsey, England 71-71-69—211

Lee Westwood, England 69-73-69—211

Chase Hanna, United States 68-72-72—212

Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-72-71—212

James Morrison, England 71-70-71—212

Matthieu Pavon, France 70-70-72—212

Henrik Stenson, Sweden 68-74-70—212

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 72-69-71—212

John Catlin, United States 70-71-72—213

Sean Crocker, United States 72-69-72—213

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 69-71-73—213

Tommy Fleetwood, England 68-73-72—213

Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 72-68-73—213

Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark 72-67-74—213

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 73-69-71—213

Richard Mansell, England 73-69-71—213

Ian Poulter, England 71-70-72—213

Richie Ramsay, Scotland 70-71-72—213

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 72-67-74—213

Marcus Armitage, England 71-71-72—214

Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 69-72-73—214

Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 69-70-75—214

Sami Valimaki, Finland 67-75-72—214

Marc Warren, Scotland 72-67-75—214

Nacho Elvira, Spain 72-67-76—215

Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 75-67-73—215

Ockie Strydom, South Africa 71-71-73—215

Dan Bradbury, England 72-67-77—216

Ryan Fox, New Zealand 71-66-79—216

