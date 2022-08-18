GROVE CITY — The Grove City College men’s soccer program will induct Adam Ludwig into the College’s Men’s Soccer Hall of Fame during Homecoming Weekend this fall. Ludwig will be formally honored Saturday, Oct. 1 in conjunction with the annual Alumni Match at Don Lyle Field.
A Farmington, N.M., product, Ludwig started all four years for the Wolverines from 2002 to 2005. After playing forward in his first two seasons, Ludwig anchored the Grove City defense from his stopper position in 2004 and 2005. He helped the Wolverines accumulate 36 overall wins over his final three seasons, including a 21-6-5 PAC mark in that span.
As a senior in 2005, Ludwig helped Grove City capture its first outright PAC title as the Wolverines won at W&J in the conference tournament title match, 2-1. The Wolverines finished 13-6-5 overall and advanced to the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III South Championship Tournament finals.
Ludwig’s teammates selected him as the 2005 Bill Buchanan Award winner, which goes to the team’s most valuable player. He also received Team MVP honors as a junior. Ludwig earned First Team All-PAC recognition in his junior and senior seasons under head coach Don Lyle. The conference head coaches honored Ludwig as a Second Team All-PAC performer in 2003. The Wolverines posted 11 wins in 2003, then recorded a dozen victories in Ludwig’s junior season.
The College established its Men’s Soccer Hall of Fame in 2001. Ludwig will be the 46th man inducted into the Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.