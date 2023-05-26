HARTFORD, Ohio — Sunshine and chilly, fall-like weather greeted race fans and racers as the “Battle at the Border” kicked off for night one of the three-night affair at Sharon Speedway on Thursday night.
Celebrating in Victory Lane were Chris Madden in the World of Outlaws Late Models and Chad Ruhlman in the RUSH Sprint Cars.
Madden, the World of Outlaw points leader, turned in a dominating performance in the 25-lap feature to kick off the “Battle at the Border.” Madden got by Drake Troutman on the opening lap and went unchallenged to the $6,000 victory, the first of his career at Sharon.
“It’s the best it’s been all year,” expressed the Gaffney, S.C., standout. “We just haven’t been able to put a finger on it and find it, but we’ve worked extremely hard, changed quite a few things, and I think we’re at least in the ballpark now. We have something we can work with. I’m just happy to have a balance I can feel and work off of again.
“I just want to thank my sponsors and my guys for not giving up on me. This is a tough, humbling sport. Everybody’s got to be tough, and your skin’s got to be thick to do this. You got to have good guys and good sponsors that stick with you through the toughness. We’re just thankful to have those.”
While Madden grabbed the early lead, Mike Marlar raced into second past Troutman. Fifth-starting Bobby Pierce got by Troutman for third on lap two with an inside pass. While Madden began to pull away on lap three, the battle was on for second with Marlar trying to fend off Pierce and Troutman. Madden had a lead of 1.430 seconds when he caught lapped traffic on lap nine. Madden was in heavy traffic on lap 12, which allowed Marlar to close.
The event’s first and only caution was displayed with 13 laps scored when Pierce made heavy contact with Troutman on the frontstretch. The contact caused Breyton Santee to spin with Gregg Satterlee also caught up. The damage to Troutman ended his night, while Pierce was able to continue.
When racing resumed, Pierce and eighth starting Brandon Sheppard passed Marlar for second and third respectively. While Madden continued to lead, it was a great side-by-side battle for second with Pierce, Sheppard, and Marlar going at it.
When the checkered flag waved, Madden had an advantage of 2.570 seconds in his No. 44 car over Pierce for his 34th career World of Outlaws win and extended his points lead to 40 points over Ryan Gustin.
Marlar got back by Sheppard late for third. Sheppard was fourth over Tuesday’s Stateline Speedway winner, Nick Hoffman. Brian Shirley went 11th to sixth over 13th starting Kyle Bronson. Tanner English, Gustin, and Shane Clanton completed the top 10.
Ruhlman made it two-for-two in the RUSH Sprint Cars in 2023. After a dominating performance in the May 13 opener, Ruhlman started fourth, passed Ryan Fraley for the lead on lap three and drove a great race through lapped traffic for the $800 victory- his 11th win in 26 races all-time at Sharon. The race went non-stop in 7:25.440.
“I couldn’t tell where we were (how big of a lead) with lapped traffic,” acknowledged the 46-year-old Erie resident who leads the $5,000 to-win Weekly Series points. “Here when you get in traffic like that you just have to make the moves and make the most of it; twenty-laps I can stay up on the wheel that long. For all the years we spent out at Eldora (Speedway) racing, this track is an Eldora-Lernerville type track. The track crew here does an awesome job and you can race all over it. I hope we put on a good show for everyone on TV (DIRTVision) and who was here.”
In his season debut, Fraley led the first two laps of the 20-lap feature. Ruhlman was ripping the top riding the fence and nosed ahead with a big run off the top four to take over on lap three. Fraley held tough and the duo raced side-by-side for the lead on laps four and five before Ruhlman broke free. Fifth-starting Brandon Blackshear slipped under Brian Hartzell for third on lap 10 after a side-by-side battle for several laps.
By the halfway point, Ruhlman pulled away and had a lead of 2.234 seconds on Blackshear when he caught lapped traffic on lap 12. Ruhlman continued to extend his lead in traffic until lap 19 when he encountered heavy traffic and had to make three-wide passes.
At the finish, Ruhlman took the Tim Engles-owned No. 68 to his 45th career RUSH Sprint Car Series win.
Fraley had a strong season debut over Blackshear. After going sixth to third, Brian Hartzell was fourth as Zack Wilson completed the top five. A.J. MacQuarrie went 10th to sixth. Arnie Kent, Blaze Myers, 13th starting Ricky Tucker, Jr., and Bill Cunningham in his season debut rounded out the top 10.
––––––
SHARON SPEEDWAY RESULTS
• World of Outlaws Late Models: 1. Chris Madden; 2. Bobby Pierce; 3. Mike Marlar; 4. Brandon Sheppard; 5. Nick Hoffman; 6. Brian Shirley; 7. Kyle Bronson; 8. Tanner English; 9. Ryan Gustin; 10. Shane Clanton.
• RUSH Sprint Cars: 1. Chad Ruhlman; 2. Ryan Fraley; 3. Brandon Blackshear; 4. Brian Hartzell; 5. Zack Wilson; 6. AJ MacQuarrie; 7. Arnie Kent; 8. Blaze Myers; 9. Ricky Tucker Jr.; 10. Bill Cunningham.
