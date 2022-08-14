After just one season, Ken Madison has stepped down as boys basketball coach at Kennedy Catholic.
SportsRadio 96.7FM Sports Director Bob Greenburg was the first to announce the news on Twitter Sunday night.
Greenburg reported that Madison’s full-time position (Dean of Students) was eliminated due to restructuring at the school. KC wanted Madison to stay on as boys coach but Madison wanted a full-time job, which the school couldn’t promise at this time.
Madison was hired in June 2021 to lead a Golden Eagles program that had won 10 PIAA championships and 28 District 10 titles.
His Golden Eagles went a perfect 16-0 in District 10 Region 1 play and beat Rocky Grove, 52-38, for the program’s 29th D-10 crown.
KC knocked off Winchester Thurston (77-44), Redbank Valley (61-56), and Portage (64-55) in the PIAA playoffs before falling to powerhouse Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (78-68) in overtime in the state semifinals.
OLSH ended up beating Constitution in the PIAA championship game in Hershey for the program’s 68th straight victory and second straight Class 2A state title. The 68 wins tied a Pa. record set by West Philadelphia from 1976 to 1978.
Madison, who grew up in Youngstown, is a Wright State University graduate, His coaching career started as a YMCA volunteer, then evolved through the middle school, junior high and high school levels as well as AAU.
Madison coached at Westerville Central (Ohio), Central Crossing (Grove City, Ohio), and served as an assistant at NCAA Division II Ohio Dominican University.
The Herald reached out to Madison for comment on Sunday night, but he did not respond.
