Drew Magestro (Kennedy Catholic High) had himself a memorable night in Pitt-Johnstown’s first time back in the Sports Center since Nov. 12.
The redshirt senior guard poured in a career-high 38 points, which also included a career-high nine 3-pointers, to help the Mountain Cats overwhelm Penn State-Schuylkill 106-57 in a non-conference matchup on Monday.
Magestro’s nine triples gave him 161 for his career, and he passed Paul Byer (2002-05) to move into 11th place on Pitt-Johnstown’s all-time list. He finished 14 of 22 from the floor and provided six rebounds and three assists.
THIEL
• Women’s Basketball — Senior forward Destiny Johnson was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week on Tuesday.
Johnson led the Tomcats in a 55-53 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) win over Waynesburg last Tuesday with 34 points and 23 rebounds. She also had seven steals, two assists and two blocks. Johnson went on to be named the PAC Player of the Week on Monday.
Johnson leads NCAA Division III in rebounds per game (18.0) and ranks fifth in points per game (25.0). She corralled 28 rebounds against Geneva on Nov. 17, the most in a game in Division III this season. Her 34 points against Waynesburg tied her for the 15th most in a game this season.
The Tomcats host the Bethany Bison today. The PAC game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
