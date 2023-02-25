The Youngstown State women's basketball team used strong first and fourth quarters to beat Robert Morris 65-51 on Saturday afternoon at the UPMC Events Center. It was the regular-season finale for both teams.
The Penguins finish the regular season with a 19-10 overall record and a 13-7 mark in conference play. YSU won at least 13 Horizon League games for the third time in school history. Robert Morris dropped to 11-18 overall and 5-15 against league opponents.
Youngstown State outscored the Colonials 19-5 in the first quarter, and it shook off a tough third quarter as Robert Morris got as close as one. YSU scored the first seven points of the fourth, and it outscored its nearest Division I rival 21-8 in the period.
Lilly Ritz scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for her 18th double-double of the season, and she reached double figures for the 100th time in her collegiate career. Megan Callahan, who graduated from RMU and is in her second season as a Penguin, also scored 17 points and made three of YSU's 11 3-pointers. Malia Magestro (Kennedy Catholic High) was also in double figures with 11 points.
Phoenix Gedeon scored 15 points to lead three Colonials in double figures.
Youngstown State 50% overall, and it shot about 50% in the first, second and fourth quarters. Ritz was 8-for-10 from the field to lead the effort, and YSU's guards complemented her with 11 3-pointers on 25 attempts. Callahan and Magestro hit three treys apiece, Shy made two, and Mady Aulbach, Tenleigh Phelps and Jarrells each made one.
Robert Morris shot 31.4% overall, and it was 2-for-17 in the first quarter and 2-for-9 in the fourth. YSU held a 36-27 rebounding edge, and it doubled up RMU 28-14 in the paint.
Youngstown State will be the fourth seed in the Horizon League Tournament. It will host fifth-seeded Northern Kentucky on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the men's team.
