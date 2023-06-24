SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Leona Maguire birdied the final hole for her eighth straight round in the 60s and took a one-shot lead over fast-closing Jenny Shin on an unexpected sunny Saturday heading into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Maguire, the halfway leader who is looking for her second straight win and first major title, had a two-putt birdie to finish an up-and-down third round of 2-under 69. She has a 54-hole total of 7 under on a Baltusrol course that was tough, but gettable, after two days of intermittent rain softened the greens.
Shin matched the best round of the tournament with a bogey-free 66 that featured five birdies. A 30-year-old South Korean who has lived in the United States since she was nine, Shin has not won on the LPGA Tour since 2016.
Stephanie Meadow of Northern Ireland, a close friend of Maguire, was alone in third place after a 68 put her at 5-under 208. First-round leader Lee-Anne Pace (70) of South Africa and Ruoning Yin (69) of China were three shots back, and Lauren Coughlin (68) and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko (69) of South Korea were another stroke off the pace on a day in which forecast storms never developed.
With the threat of severe weather for the final round on Sunday, the PGA announced play will start at 8:15 a.m., and the field will be grouped in threesomes playing off both nines. The leaders are scheduled to tee off at 10:38 a.m., with Maguire and Meadow playing with Shin.
Xiyu Lin, who started the round a shot behind Magurie, slipped to 2-under 211 along with Americans Megan Khang and Mina Harigae and Yuka Saso of Japan.
Rose Zhang, who won in her professional debut earlier this month, got herself into contention at 1 under with a 68, finishing with a tap-in eagle at the par-5 18th. The 20-year-old did a television interview, but walked away from media after her round.
Several players were within striking distance heading into the third round, but struggled.
Rookie Celine Borge of Norway shot at 74 and was at 212, a shot ahead of Brooke Henderson (72) of Canada and world No. 5 Minjee Lee (75) of Australia.
Mel Reid of England, who was a shot off the lead after a second-round 67, needed 10 extra shots. Well, make that nine. She was accessed a one-stroke penalty for illegally lifting her ball on the fifth hole. She marked it and didn’t realize it was not on the green. She was at 215 with Gina Kim (74).
------
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Scores
At Lower Course
Springfield, N.J.
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 6,621; Par: 71
3rd Round
Leona Maguire 69-68-69—206
Jenny Shin 69-72-66—207
Stephanie Meadow 73-68-67—208
Lee-Anne Pace 66-73-70—209
Ruoning Yin 67-73-69—209
Lauren Coughlin 75-67-68—210
Jin Young Ko 72-69-69—210
Mina Harigae 73-68-70—211
Megan Khang 74-70-67—211
Xiyu Lin 67-71-73—211
Yuka Saso 69-73-69—211
Celine Borge 69-69-74—212
Celine Boutier 70-71-71—212
Grace Kim 70-73-69—212
Gabriela Ruffels 73-71-68—212
Sarah Schmelzel 74-68-70—212
Rose Zhang 70-74-68—212
Ashleigh Buhai 73-73-67—213
Allisen Corpuz 70-71-72—213
Ayaka Furue 69-75-69—213
Brooke Henderson 67-74-72—213
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 71-73-69—213
Jeongeun Lee6 71-73-69—213
Anna Nordqvist 74-73-66—213
Alexa Pano 70-74-69—213
Na Rin An 75-70-69—214
Carlota Ciganda 72-73-69—214
Daniela Darquea 71-72-71—214
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 75-70-69—214
Linn Grant 71-71-72—214
Minjee Lee 72-67-75—214
Min Lee 74-73-67—214
Jasmine Suwannapura 71-72-71—214
Amy Yang 73-69-72—214
Hye Jin Choi 71-73-71—215
Gina Kim 72-69-74—215
Cheyenne Knight 73-73-69—215
Emily Pedersen 74-72-69—215
Mel Reid 71-67-77—215
Pajaree Anannarukarn 76-67-73—216
In Gee Chun 74-72-70—216
Perrine Delacour 71-75-70—216
Hyo Joo Kim 76-70-70—216
Yuna Nishimura 74-70-72—216
Madelene Sagstrom 73-71-72—216
Marissa Steen 71-74-71—216
Angel Yin 73-70-73—216
Esther Henseleit 69-77-71—217
Eun-Hee Ji 71-73-73—217
Soo Bin Joo 74-72-71—217
Alison Lee 75-71-71—217
Annie Park 71-74-72—217
Lexi Thompson 76-70-71—217
Nasa Hataoka 72-73-73—218
Ariya Jutanugarn 71-76-71—218
Haeji Kang 74-73-71—218
Yu Liu 75-72-71—218
Linnea Strom 72-71-75—218
Samantha Wagner 71-72-75—218
Lindsey Weaver-Wright 75-72-71—218
Danielle Kang 75-71-73—219
Lydia Ko 74-73-72—219
Lauren Stephenson 75-69-75—219
Albane Valenzuela 74-73-72—219
Gemma Dryburgh 72-75-73—220
Maria Fassi 74-69-77—220
Moriya Jutanugarn 74-73-73—220
Stephanie Kyriacou 75-71-74—220
Mariah Stackhouse 76-71-73—220
Elizabeth Szokol 77-69-74—220
Hannah Green 75-71-75—221
Stacy Lewis 72-75-74—221
Pornanong Phatlum 74-73-74—221
Charlotte Thomas 72-73-76—221
Aditi Ashok 74-71-77—222
Lucy Li 74-72-78—224
Sung Hyun Park 73-74-77—224
Matilda Castren 73-74-78—225
Morgane Metraux 71-76-78—225
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.