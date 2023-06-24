Women's PGA Championship Golf

Leona Maguire makes a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Women's PGA Championship in Springfield, N.J., on Saturday.

 AP

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Leona Maguire birdied the final hole for her eighth straight round in the 60s and took a one-shot lead over fast-closing Jenny Shin on an unexpected sunny Saturday heading into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Maguire, the halfway leader who is looking for her second straight win and first major title, had a two-putt birdie to finish an up-and-down third round of 2-under 69. She has a 54-hole total of 7 under on a Baltusrol course that was tough, but gettable, after two days of intermittent rain softened the greens.

Shin matched the best round of the tournament with a bogey-free 66 that featured five birdies. A 30-year-old South Korean who has lived in the United States since she was nine, Shin has not won on the LPGA Tour since 2016.

Stephanie Meadow of Northern Ireland, a close friend of Maguire, was alone in third place after a 68 put her at 5-under 208. First-round leader Lee-Anne Pace (70) of South Africa and Ruoning Yin (69) of China were three shots back, and Lauren Coughlin (68) and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko (69) of South Korea were another stroke off the pace on a day in which forecast storms never developed.

With the threat of severe weather for the final round on Sunday, the PGA announced play will start at 8:15 a.m., and the field will be grouped in threesomes playing off both nines. The leaders are scheduled to tee off at 10:38 a.m., with Maguire and Meadow playing with Shin.

Xiyu Lin, who started the round a shot behind Magurie, slipped to 2-under 211 along with Americans Megan Khang and Mina Harigae and Yuka Saso of Japan.

Rose Zhang, who won in her professional debut earlier this month, got herself into contention at 1 under with a 68, finishing with a tap-in eagle at the par-5 18th. The 20-year-old did a television interview, but walked away from media after her round.

Several players were within striking distance heading into the third round, but struggled.

Rookie Celine Borge of Norway shot at 74 and was at 212, a shot ahead of Brooke Henderson (72) of Canada and world No. 5 Minjee Lee (75) of Australia.

Mel Reid of England, who was a shot off the lead after a second-round 67, needed 10 extra shots. Well, make that nine. She was accessed a one-stroke penalty for illegally lifting her ball on the fifth hole. She marked it and didn’t realize it was not on the green. She was at 215 with Gina Kim (74).

------

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Scores

At Lower Course

Springfield, N.J.

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 6,621; Par: 71

3rd Round

Leona Maguire 69-68-69—206

Jenny Shin 69-72-66—207

Stephanie Meadow 73-68-67—208

Lee-Anne Pace 66-73-70—209

Ruoning Yin 67-73-69—209

Lauren Coughlin 75-67-68—210

Jin Young Ko 72-69-69—210

Mina Harigae 73-68-70—211

Megan Khang 74-70-67—211

Xiyu Lin 67-71-73—211

Yuka Saso 69-73-69—211

Celine Borge 69-69-74—212

Celine Boutier 70-71-71—212

Grace Kim 70-73-69—212

Gabriela Ruffels 73-71-68—212

Sarah Schmelzel 74-68-70—212

Rose Zhang 70-74-68—212

Ashleigh Buhai 73-73-67—213

Allisen Corpuz 70-71-72—213

Ayaka Furue 69-75-69—213

Brooke Henderson 67-74-72—213

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 71-73-69—213

Jeongeun Lee6 71-73-69—213

Anna Nordqvist 74-73-66—213

Alexa Pano 70-74-69—213

Na Rin An 75-70-69—214

Carlota Ciganda 72-73-69—214

Daniela Darquea 71-72-71—214

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 75-70-69—214

Linn Grant 71-71-72—214

Minjee Lee 72-67-75—214

Min Lee 74-73-67—214

Jasmine Suwannapura 71-72-71—214

Amy Yang 73-69-72—214

Hye Jin Choi 71-73-71—215

Gina Kim 72-69-74—215

Cheyenne Knight 73-73-69—215

Emily Pedersen 74-72-69—215

Mel Reid 71-67-77—215

Pajaree Anannarukarn 76-67-73—216

In Gee Chun 74-72-70—216

Perrine Delacour 71-75-70—216

Hyo Joo Kim 76-70-70—216

Yuna Nishimura 74-70-72—216

Madelene Sagstrom 73-71-72—216

Marissa Steen 71-74-71—216

Angel Yin 73-70-73—216

Esther Henseleit 69-77-71—217

Eun-Hee Ji 71-73-73—217

Soo Bin Joo 74-72-71—217

Alison Lee 75-71-71—217

Annie Park 71-74-72—217

Lexi Thompson 76-70-71—217

Nasa Hataoka 72-73-73—218

Ariya Jutanugarn 71-76-71—218

Haeji Kang 74-73-71—218

Yu Liu 75-72-71—218

Linnea Strom 72-71-75—218

Samantha Wagner 71-72-75—218

Lindsey Weaver-Wright 75-72-71—218

Danielle Kang 75-71-73—219

Lydia Ko 74-73-72—219

Lauren Stephenson 75-69-75—219

Albane Valenzuela 74-73-72—219

Gemma Dryburgh 72-75-73—220

Maria Fassi 74-69-77—220

Moriya Jutanugarn 74-73-73—220

Stephanie Kyriacou 75-71-74—220

Mariah Stackhouse 76-71-73—220

Elizabeth Szokol 77-69-74—220

Hannah Green 75-71-75—221

Stacy Lewis 72-75-74—221

Pornanong Phatlum 74-73-74—221

Charlotte Thomas 72-73-76—221

Aditi Ashok 74-71-77—222

Lucy Li 74-72-78—224

Sung Hyun Park 73-74-77—224

Matilda Castren 73-74-78—225

Morgane Metraux 71-76-78—225

