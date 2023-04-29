Nick Marmo has no shortage of experience in the realm of basketball. Now, the former Mohawk and Laurel coach is taking his expertise to the Wilmington High boys basketball program.
Marmo was hired as the new head coach on April 25. He will start at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year and his annual salary will be $4,500. It is a year-to-year contract.
Marmo will be replacing Robb Shimrack, who produced an overall record of 5-59 for the Greyhounds.
“It’s unfortunate that Robb stepped away. I worked with him; I helped do some things in his elementary program for a few years,” Marmo said. “I’m just excited for the opportunity. I got a bunch of kids who work hard and hopefully basketball can be important to them and we’ll see what we can do.
“Hopefully, I can turn it around a little bit and get guys to turn out. They excel in the other sports and I just want to help make the basketball program something the community is proud of.”
Marmo was formerly an assistant coach for the Laurel boys basketball team, but said he will just be focused on Wilmington. Marmo is also a teacher at New Castle.
Marmo is also the tight ends coach for Westminster College and he said the proximity helped him decide on becoming a coach for Wilmington.
“That helps. It does make it nice,” he said. “The last couple of years I’ve been living in New Wilmington and my kids go to the school.”
The Greyhounds basketball program had a short bench of just nine players in the 2021-22 season. For the 2022-23 season, that number doubled to 18.
“Hopefully, some of these kids have maybe seen me around and working with the elementary program. I think that’s the biggest thing — it starts when they’re young in trying to get them involved,” Marmo said on recruiting for the program.
“They’re successful in every other sport and I just want to get the kids out and competing. Hopefully, they come out and see that we’re working hard, trying to do the right thing and having a good time. The kids that come out, they’re the biggest advocates to get their buddies to come out and try to move it in the right direction.”
What will be Marmo’s coaching philosophy for the 2023-24 season?
“Everything we try to do, we do it the right way so we can compete against the best possible team out there,” Marmo said. “Always try to do the right thing, make good decisions and try to be versatile.”
Attempts to reach Wilmington athletic director Brandy Sanford were unsuccessful.
