WASHINGTON, Pa. — Captain Tab rallied from well back to break his maiden in his eighth try for trainer Kaylee Martin of Grove City on Thursday at The Meadows.
Martin owns the 3-year-old gelding, who captured a $9,000 Conditioned Trot in 2:01.3 over a slopy surface, with Jodi Martin, also of Grove City.
Today, The Meadows hosts Pa. Stallion Series championships in all eight divisions, with a total of $320,000 in purses up for grabs. The finals begin at 5:10 p.m.
To heighten the excitement, The Meadows will offer a Stallion Series Pick-8, which will begin in race 3 and span all the championships with a $5,000 guarantee The Pick-8 features a 20-cent base wager and a low takeout of 15 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.