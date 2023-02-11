Penn State dropped its fourth straight contest with a 74-68 loss to Maryland on Saturday at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. Both teams will meet
again on March 5 at the Bryce Jordan Center for Penn State's regular-season finale.
Kanye Clary scored a career-high 17 points to lead the Nittany Lions' efforts on offense. Jalen Pickett ended with 15 and Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk added 14. Seth Lundy and Myles Dread each finished with 11.
Maryland's Hakim Hart led all scorers behind a 23-point outing. Jahmir Young added 18 points, while Julian Reese ended with 11. Donta Scott finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Maryland, which improved to 13-1 this season at home, maintained early momentum from the opening tip. The Terrapins led by 12 points at the 8:27 mark of the first half before Penn State (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten) started chipping away at the deficit. Pickett, Funk and Clary led a 7-0 run late in the first, resulting in Maryland (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) leading, 31-28, at the half.
Penn State shot 11 of 24 (45.8%) from the floor in the first half.
Pickett connected on a jumper 12 seconds into the second period to bring Penn State within one point of tying the score 31, but a 9-0 Maryland run gave the Terrapins a 41-35 lead with 16:10 remaining in the second half.
A trio of 3-pointers by Funk, Lundy and Dread, along with baskets by Clary and Pickett during a five-minute span, again brought Penn State within one point of tying the score at 51 with just under nine minutes to play.
Maryland followed with a 14-2 run to put its lead back at double digits to secure the win. Hart scored 15 points in the second half.
The Terrapins shot 63.6% (14 of 22) from the field in the second half, and the Nittany Lions were 55.2% (16 of 29).
The Nittany Lions only attempted four free throws, going 2 of 4 from the foul line. Maryland, meanwhile, was 18 of 23 on free-throw attempts. The Terrapins also held a 28 to 23 rebound advantage.
Penn State shot 50.9% from the floor, including making 12 of 26 of its attempts from behind the arc. Maryland finished the contest 53.2% on shots from the floor.
With Saturday's loss, the Nittany Lions' current skid also includes missteps against Purdue, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
Penn State will attempt to win its first game since Jan. 29 when it hosts Illinois at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
MARYLAND 74, PENN STATE 68
PENN ST. (14-11)
Njie 0-1 0-0 0, Funk 5-9 0-0 14, Pickett 7-11 0-1 15, Wynter 0-3 0-0 0, Lundy 3-7 2-3 11, Clary 8-11 0-0 17, Dread 4-8 0-0 11, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Henn 0-3 0-0 0, Mahaffey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 2-4 68.
MARYLAND (17-8)
Reese 4-10 3-4 11, Scott 4-11 0-0 9, Carey 2-4 0-0 5, Hart 8-10 5-6 23, Young 5-10 6-9 18, Martinez 2-2 4-4 8, Emilien 0-0 0-0 0, Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 18-23 74.
Halftime-Maryland 31-28. 3-Point Goals-Penn St. 12-26 (Funk 4-7, Lundy 3-6, Dread 3-7, Clary 1-2, Pickett 1-2, Henn 0-1, Wynter 0-1), Maryland 6-16 (Hart 2-4, Young 2-4, Carey 1-3, Scott 1-5). Fouled Out-Dread. Rebounds-Penn St. 20 (Lundy 7), Maryland 26 (Scott 10). Assists-Penn St. 10 (Pickett 5), Maryland 12 (Scott, Hart, Young 4). Total Fouls-Penn St. 19, Maryland 12. A-17,950 (17,950).
