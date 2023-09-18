PINE TOWNSHIP — It wasn’t the nicest day for golf. With an early chill in the air, a pop-up shower and swirling wind, the scores were low at Grove City Country Club.
Those things didn’t stop Hickory’s Luciana Masters, however. The junior shot a 74 to help lead the Hornets (234 strokes) to a win in a Region 1 Mega-Match Monday afternoon.
“It kinda gives me confidence because our season’s almost over, and then districts and states come up,” Masters said. “It does give me confidence to come in first place out of this many girls. A lot of girls are good.”
West Middlesex was second with a team score of 296, Grove City came in third with a 347 and Conneaut Area was fourth with a 412.
Masters’ teammate Madeline Myers wasn’t too far off the lead. She was tied for second with West Middlesex’s Kate Sowers after shooting a 78. Sasha Petrochko was the final official Hickory score with an 82. Ava Liburdi’s score didn’t factor into the team total since she finished fourth, but she had an 85. Vianna Miller had a 95 to round out the Hornets’ team participants.
“It’s something I think the girls are so accustomed to anyway, through tournament play that is, that they’re not even fazed by it to some degree,” Hickory head coach Craig Antush said when asked about the conditions. “Now today, I think we were all caught a little off guard because we weren’t expecting anything as far as rain, and then the pop-up came through.”
Zoey Stern was the only participant for Reynolds. She shot an 81 to finish fourth individually.
Behind Sowers for the Big Reds was Mya Mourtacos, who shot a 108, and Lila Kimmel had a 113 for the top-three scores. Kylie Kimpan had a 115, and Reagan Diaz was one stroke behind at 116.
Grove City’s Annie Arnold and Emily Sindlinger were tied for the team lead with 115, and Emily McIlwain had a 117. Elle Myford was fourth with a 118, and Brynn Hedglin shot 130.
CASH rounded out the team totals. Emma Shafer led the Eagles with a 133, Debella Durkin had a 137, and Skyla Vasquez was third after carding a 142.
Masters’ 74 fit right into the average over the last three days. She took second at this weekend’s McDowell Invitational at Downing Golf Course. During the two-day tournament, she shot a 72 and a 75 for a total of 147 to finish seven strokes back of North East’s Anna Swan.
There is one more region match on Thursday at Deer Creek in Hubbard. Then the golfers’ attention turns to the District 10 tournament. And due to her recent stretch of solid play, Masters is entering the homestretch of the season with confidence.
“I played well today, but I know that I left a lot of shots out there,” Masters said. “So I know that when I have an off day, I can still shoot a good score.”
––––––
Team Scores: Hickory 234, West Middlesex 296, Grove City 347, CASH 412.
Hickory: Masters 74, Myers 78, Petrochko 82.
WM: Sowers 78, Mourtacos 108, Kimmel 113.
GC: Arnold 115, Sindlinger 115, McIlwain 117.
CASH: Shafer 133, Durkin 137, Vasquez 142.
Reynolds: Stern 81.
