STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center will serve as the epicenter of the college wrestling world on Friday when top-ranked Penn State hosts No. 2 Iowa at 8:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network).
Friday’s second and final dual at the 15,000-seat area marks the second and last BJC dual this season. The Hawkeyes visit to Central Pennsylvania will be the program's first since the 2017-18 season.
Penn State last week improved to 10-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten duals with a pair of wins against Michigan and Michigan State that saw the Nittany Lions wrestlers claim wins in 16 of the team’s 20 bouts.
Meanwhile, Iowa improved to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in conference duals after a pair of wins against Nebraska and Wisconsin. The Badgers proved to be the Hawkeyes’ stiffest competition to date this season. Wrestlers from both programs went 5-5 before Iowa was ultimately awarded a 19-18 victory in tiebreaker fashion in which technical falls, major decisions and points were considered.
Friday’s Penn State-Iowa dual could feature ranked matchups in nine of the 10 scheduled bouts.
While Iowa’s three-time national champion Spencer Lee (10-0) is top-ranked at 125 pounds, Nittany Lions’ freshman Gary Steen enters the dual at 5-9. Steen secured an upset win last Sunday against Michigan State’s Tristan Lujan (No. 29) to claim his first career win of the Big Ten variety. Lee, a Murrysville native, has won 48 consecutive matches.
Friday will also offer a glimpse into Penn State’s plans for Levi Haines (12-1) at 157 pounds. Haines (No. 9) upset Michigan’s Will Lewan last Friday before sitting against Michigan State. An appearance against the Hawkeyes would burn Haines’ redshirt. Terrell Barraclough (6-3) will go if Penn State sits Haines. Iowa’s No. 15 Cobe Siebrecht (8-2) will face Haines or Barraclough.
Iowa's No. 2 Real Woods and No. 4 Beau Bartlett meet at 141 pounds in what should be one of Friday’s most anticipated bouts. Bartlett is 14-0 this season, while Woods has compiled a 9-0 record.
Penn State freshman Shayne Van Ness (No. 13) has given the Nittany Lions a presence at 149 pounds. Van Ness has been part of a four-member Nittany Lions freshman core that’s largely enjoyed success early in their collegiate careers.
Van Ness won bouts last week by a score of 14-4 and by pin (5:44) to improve his record to 11-2. He’ll face Iowa’s No. 7 Max Murin (13-3). Murin starred at Central Cambria High in Ebensburg before arriving at Iowa, where he’s compiled a 53-23 record.
Nittany Lions freshman Alex Facundo jumped 11 spots to No. 5 in this week’s InterMat rankings at 165 pounds after a pair of wins against the Wolverines and Spartans put him at 11-1 this season. He’ll draw Iowa’s No. 13 Patrick Kennedy (12-2).
Penn State’s returning national champion core of No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), No. 1 Carter Starocci (174 pounds), No. 1 Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) and No. 4 Max Dean (197 pounds) are a combined 37-3 this season. Bravo-Young and Starroci are unblemished.
Friday’s matchups pit Bravo-Young against No. 17 Brody Teske (4-0), Starocci against No. 16 Nelson Brands (4-3), Brooks against No. 12 Abe Assad (14-2) and Dean against No. 7 Jacob Warner (11-2).
At 285 pounds, Penn State’s No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet (8-1) draws No. 3 Tony Cassioppi (16-0).
Penn State’s win against Michigan State improved the Nittany Lions’ dual win streak to 38. They last suffered a loss on Jan. 31, 2020, at Iowa.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.