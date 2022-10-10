CLEVELAND — Tyrese Maxey continued his sharp preseason play scoring 19 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 113-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in preseason action on Monday.
Maxey, who surpassed 20 points in the Sixers first two games, was 6 of 14, including 3 of 5 from outside the arc. Tobias Harris had 12 points and seven rebounds. James Harden finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Harden, like Harris and Maxey, played 24 minutes as Philadelphia remained undefeated in three preseason games.
Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Darius Garland added 17 points and seven assists in 31 minutes. Caris LeVert finished with 13 points, while Donovan Mitchell had 11 points and five rebounds in the latest look at Cleveland’s Garland-Mitchell backcourt.
While the game featured two teams with strong hopes for a postseason run in the Eastern Conference, neither was at full strength. Center Joel Embiid sat out the game for the Sixers, as did Montrezl Harrell, suffering from an intercostal strain.
Meanwhile, Evan Mobley continued to be out of action for the Cavaliers after suffering an ankle injury, and Kevin Love didn’t play because of a sore knee.
––––––
76ERS 113, CAVALIERS 97
PHILADELPHIA (113)
Harris 3-10 4-5 12, Melton 3-8 1-2 7, Tucker 2-6 0-0 6, Harden 3-8 3-3 11, Maxey 6-14 4-4 19, Foster Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Niang 2-6 0-0 5, Reed 2-5 0-0 4, Champagnie 1-2 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-3 4-4 6, Milton 5-8 0-0 10, Thybulle 3-6 0-0 9, House Jr. 4-4 0-0 10, Brown Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Joe 3-5 0-0 7, Springer 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-91 16-18 113.
CLEVELAND (97)
LeVert 5-9 2-4 13, Wade 3-8 1-1 8, Allen 7-15 5-6 19, Garland 6-10 4-4 17, Mitchell 3-9 3-6 11, Diakite 3-3 2-3 8, I.Mobley 1-4 0-0 2, Osman 1-7 2-2 4, Stevens 1-4 3-5 5, Okoro 1-3 0-0 2, Lopez 0-0 1-2 1, Nembhard Jr. 1-3 0-2 2, Neto 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 34-78 24-37 97.
Philly 33 28 25 27 — 113
Cleveland 20 30 25 22 — 97
3-Point Goals–Philadelphia 17-40 (Maxey 3-5, Thybulle 3-5, House Jr. 2-2, Harden 2-4, Tucker 2-4, Harris 2-7, Foster Jr. 1-1, Joe 1-2, Niang 1-4, Champagnie 0-1, Melton 0-1, Korkmaz 0-2, Milton 0-2), Cleveland 5-21 (Mitchell 2-5, Garland 1-3, Wade 1-3, LeVert 1-4, I.Mobley 0-2, Osman 0-4). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Philadelphia 45 (Harris 7), Cleveland 49 (Allen 12). Assists–Philadelphia 22 (Melton 5), Cleveland 20 (Garland 7). Total Fouls–Philadelphia 31, Cleveland 15. A–13,648 (19,432).
