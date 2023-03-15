TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed on an $8.5 million, one-year contract with quarterback Baker Mayfield, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 2018, joins his third team since last July. He gets an opportunity to compete with Kyle Trask to replace Tom Brady, who retired after three seasons with the Buccaneers.
Mayfield was 1-5 as a starter last season in Carolina before he was released. He joined the Los Angeles Rams and went 1-3 in four starts.
Mayfield’s best season was 2020 when he led the Browns to an 11-5 record and a playoff win over the rival Steelers. Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions that season.
BROWNS SIGN SAFETY THORNHILL
CLEVELAND — The Browns went to the Super Bowl champions for a new safety.
Cleveland reached an agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Juan Thornhill on a three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.
Thornhill is getting a $21 million deal — $14 million guaranteed —from the Browns, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 27-year-old has not yet signed.
Thornhill, who had a career-high 71 tackles last season, is the third defensive player to join the Browns through free agency. Earlier, the team announced the signings of run stopper Dalvin Tomlinson and end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.
The 27-year-old Thornhill spent four seasons with Kansas City. He had five tackles when the Chiefs beat Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.
The Browns, who had countless problems with their defense last season, were in the market for a starting safety after releasing John Johnson III after two seasons. Johnson’s expected release with a June 1 designation means the Browns will save $9.75 million on their cap next year.
Thornhill is expected to start alongside safety Grant Delpit.
The Chiefs drafted Thornhill in the second round in 2019 out of Virginia. He started 52 games, finishing with eight interceptions and 234 tackles.
BRISSETT
Jacoby Brissett has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Brissett becomes the experienced veteran quarterback the team wanted to bring in to push and compete with projected starter Sam Howell. Brissett threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions last season with Cleveland Browns, starting 11 games for them while Deshaun Watson served his suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Now 30, Brissett has played 76 and started 48 NFL games for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Browns since entering the league in 2016. He fills a void created by the release of Carson Wentz and the departure of Taylor Heinicke, who got a two-year contract worth up to $20 million from the Atlanta Falcons.
Howell, a 2022 fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, goes into spring workouts as the No. 1 QB after winning his pro debut in Washington’s season finale.
SMITH-SCHUSTER
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots made their first big pickup of free agency Wednesday, adding free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Smith-Schuster confirmed the move in a post on Twitter saying he was “Excited for my next chapter in New England!”
“I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me!” he wrote.
A person with knowledge of the deal said it is for three years and could be worth as much as $33 million. They spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it hasn’t been announced.
Smith-Schuster also expressed thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl last season after spending his first five NFL seasons in Pittsburgh.
“Thank you to Kansas City for the giving me the opportunity to come in and contribute to a Super Bowl, the most unforgettable experience of my life,” he wrote.
Smith-Schuster’s addition to the Patriots roster comes a day after they lost Jakobi Meyers after he agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Meyers, who received a three-year, $33 million deal from Las Vegas, was New England’s leading receiver each of the past three seasons.
A Pro Bowler in 2018 with Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster’s injury limited him to just five games his final season there in 2021. He went to Kansas City looking for a fresh start and finished with 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns last season. All were second behind star tight end Travis Kelce.
Smith-Schuster will now get another chance to be a top receiving option in New England, which has prioritized improving the offensive playmakers for quarterback Mac Jones. That process started earlier this offseason with the hiring of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.
COWBOYS RELEASE RB ELLIOTT
The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott on Wednesday, ending a seven-season run for a two-time rushing champion who never regained the form of his dominant early years.
Elliott will be designated a post-June 1 cut, according to a person who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t reveal details of the decision. The move will save Dallas about $11 million under the salary cap this season.
Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the decision was mutual to let the 27-year-old Elliott pursue another team in free agency and give the Cowboys more financial flexibility in building a roster.
“This is one of the toughest parts of operating a team,” said Jones. “Moments like this come, and extremely difficult decisions and choices are made. For the franchise. For me personally. For players, too,” Jones said. “We will always have a special place and love for Zeke.”
While Elliott finished with 12 rushing touchdowns in a second consecutive playoff season for the Cowboys in 2022, his overall production never matched the value of a $90 million, six-year extension he signed to end a preseason-long holdout in 2019.
Elliott has 8,262 career yards rushing, third on the Dallas list behind Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s career leading rusher, and Tony Dorsett. Elliott was an instant star as the fourth overall pick out of Ohio State in 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.