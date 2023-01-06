On Jan. 21, the Mercer County Bowling Association (MCBA) will sponsor a Mystery Doubles Event that will be held at J&J Lanes, 541 North Perry Highway in Mercer. It is a random draw event.
This is a USBC certified event. The cost is $30 per person. Entries close Jan. 21. The event is limited to the first 50 paid entries.
It will begin at noon with check in time at 11:30 a.m. It is a handicap (90% of 225) event open to both adult men and women who are members of the USBC.
In addition to regular competition, there will be jackpots, eliminators, brackets, and natural doubles. It will also include a 50/50 and a ball raffle.
Additional information can be found on the entry forms available at all local establishments. Questions and reservations can be made by calling 724-588-5282, or by visiting the MCBA site on Facebook.
• Phillip George won the second session of the J&B Garage Singles League that competes at Sunset Lanes. He ended the session with 22 wins. Richy Thomas was second with 19 wins and Dave Murray was third with 18 wins.
Men’s season highs are as follows. Scratch series: (1) Thomas (760), (2) Dave Murray (700) and (3) George (671). Handicap series: (1) Logan Holt (819), (2) Thomas (790), and (3) Dave Murray (787).
Scratch game: (1) Thomas (289), (2) Dave Murray (267), and (3) Logan Holt (255). Handicap game: (1) Thomas (323) ,(2) Logan Holt (309), and (3) Dave Murray (296).
Women’s season highs are held by the following. Scratch series: (1) Natalie Dudzenski (572), (2) Jeri Murray (545), and (3) Genny Leftheris (538). Handicap series: (1) Genny Leftheris (760), (2) Dudzenski (749), and (3) Ashtyn Cupic (742).
Scratch game: (1) Jeri Murray (235), (2) Dudzenski (210), and (3) Cupic (202). Handicap game: (1) Jeri Murray (279), (2) Cupic (275), and (3) Dudzenski (269).
Thomas leads the men in average with 217, George is second with 201, and Logan Holt is third with 196. The women are led by Jeri Murray with 174. Dudzenski is second with 161, and Cupic is third with 156.
• After 15 weeks of bowling, Joe Beer leads the West Middlesex Merchants League with 52 wins. Team members are Dick Vassen, Joe Maine, Dave Vassen, Chase Vassen, and Mike Renner. Lark Excavating is second with 46 wins and O’Neill Coffee is third with 42 1/2.
Team season high’s belong to the following. Scratch series: (1) Joe Beer (2385), (2) Lark Excavating (2368), and (3) R&R Express (2350). Handicap series: (1) Joe Beer (2424), (2) Golden Bear (2400), and (3) Lark Excavating (2368).
Scratch game: (1) Golden Bear (888), team members are Addison Weldy, Jeremy Bowers, Randy Bowers, Justin Bowers, and Niel Jorgensen; (2) Joe Beer (879), and (3) Daffin’s (849). Handicap game: (1) Golden Bear (943), (2) Joe Beer (892), and (3) Daffin’s (858).
Individual high’s go to the following (all scratch). Series: (1) Chase Vassen (737), (2) Ken Wansack (704), and (3) Justin Bowers (699). Game: (1) Rudy Bacich (280), (2) Paul McCullough (279), and (3-tie) Ryan Marano, Tyler Allen, and Noah Nichols (267).
Marano is the average leader with 218. Chase Vassen is second with 208. Wansack is third with 206, and Tom Malizia is fourth with 197.
• I have a little bit of space, so let’s go back to the 2001-02 bowling season and review the Precision Lube Classic League that competed at Sharpsville Bowling Center.
The league champs were Zipay Machine, who won a four-game roll-off with a total of 3361. Team members were John Dunkerly, Chuck Garrett, Tom Frabotta, Tom Ohl, and Bruce Zipay.
Team season highs went to the following (all scratch). Series: (1) McGonigle’s (3410), team members were Dave Ferencik, Walt Dofi, Larry Clark, John Winchell, and Scott Baker; (2) Precision Lube (3368), and (3) S.B.C (3352). Game: (1) Precision Lube (1215), team members were Jim Dunkerly, Mike Prezgay, Jerry Arthur, Jeff Komorek, and Gerry Barca; (2) McGonigle’s (1202), and (3) S.B.C. (1162).
Individual highs were won by the following (all scratch). Series: (1) Terry Dudzenski (785), (2) Larry Garm (783), and (3) Fred Leunis (779). Game: (1-tie) Cory Brzezinski/Winchell (300), and (2-tie) Keith Harkless/Dorfi (290).
High averages went to (1) Brzezinski (221), (2) Leunis (220), (3) Ben Ferencik (216), (4) Garm (213), and (5) Dudzenski (211).
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
