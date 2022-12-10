GREENVILLE — Director of Athletics Jason Fautas announced the hiring Friday of Bryan McClure as Thiel College’s men’s lacrosse head coach.
McClure, who had been serving as the interim head coach since the fall, is the fourth head coach in program history.
“We are happy to introduce Bryan as our new head coach,” Fautas said. “Bryan has already laid the groundwork for the upcoming season, and with his background and experience we look forward to seeing him build the program.”
The 2022-23 season is McClure’s third with the Tomcats after spending the last two years as the program’s assistant coach with primary direction of the team’s defense.
“I would like to personally thank the search committee and our athletic director, Jason Fautas, for the opportunity to lead this team of hard-working young men,” said McClure.
“I am very excited about the potential that this group has, and I can’t wait to get started in the spring.”
Under McClure’s tutelage, defender Alex Andreozzi earned All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference Honorable Mention accolades in 2022 after leading the Tomcats with 30 caused turnovers while recording 42 ground balls. Senior long-stick midfielder Anthony Richards, who represented the Tomcats on the PAC Sportsmanship Team last season, picked up 20 ground balls and caused 10 turnovers.
In 2021, defender Sheldon Bourdeau earned All-PAC Honorable Mention recognition after leading the team with 33 caused turnovers and finishing second with 55 ground balls. He ranked eighth in the PAC with an average of 5.5 ground balls per game.
McClure also worked with the team’s goalies the last two years, including two-year starter Jason Masciantonio, who set a new single-season standard in 2022 for saves in a season (210).
McClure arrived at Thiel after spending 11 years coaching high school lacrosse, eight in Pittsburgh and three in Seattle, Wash.
In the Pittsburgh market, he had stints at North Allegheny, Vincentian and Quaker Valley high schools.
After playing one season at Alfred State College (NJCAA), McClure transferred to Clarkson University (NCAA Division III) where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business and technology management and a minor in economics in 2008.
