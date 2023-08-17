GREENVILLE — Thiel College women’s volleyball head coach Heather Benson announced the hiring Thursday of alumna Raquel McDonald as the team’s assistant coach.
A three-time All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) honoree at middle blocker, McDonald earned First Team accolades in 2022 when she helped the Tomcats secure the top seed in the PAC Championship Tournament for the first time in school history. She went on to be named to the PAC All-Tournament Team after the Tomcats played in the title match for the fourth time in program history.
“Raquel’s experience in the PAC and dedication to the success of Thiel volleyball will be a tremendous support for our program,” Benson said.
McDonald graduated with summa cum laude and departmental honors in May with bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice studies, psychology and sociology. She minored in Spanish, was one of her class valedictorians, and received the Dean’s Key at commencement as an eight-semester Dean’s List student.
A member of the Dietrich Honors Institute, McDonald was a four-time member of the PAC Academic Honor Roll. She was named to the 2022 Academic All-America Volleyball Second Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC), in December. She was a CSC All-District First Team selection in 2022 and a College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District First Team selection in 2021.
A native of Syracuse, N.Y., McDonald is a behavioral health technician at George Junior Republic in Grove City.
The Tomcats will open the season Sept. 1-2 when they compete in the Virginia Wesleyan Tournament in Virginia Beach, Va.
