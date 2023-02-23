SLIPPERY ROCK — The chances were slim for the Clarion men’s basketball team. They fell to zero after Jonathan McFall got his hand on the ball, gained control and ran out the clock.
McFall had a strong second half for Slippery Rock University on Wednesday night, leading The Rock to a 54-50 win over the Golden Eagles at Morrow Field House.
The Rock (16-11, 10-11 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) saw McFall score 13 points in the second half. He had four points — two free throws and a tip-in off a missed 3-pointer from Khalid Gates — in the final two minutes of play.
McFall finished with 17 points, six rebounds and an assist.
“He’s been a really good player for us. Really good player over the last two years,” Slippery Rock head coach Ian Grady said. “Really nice young man, but he’s made several big plays, so that’s expected of him down the stretch.”
Slippery Rock got off to a slow start. The Rock trailed 11-4 in the opening minutes, and the Golden Eagles (3-24, 1-21) began the game 5-for-8 shooting from the floor.
A layup by forward Lashon Lindsey gave The Rock a 22-20 lead with two minutes to play. It was SRU’s first lead of the day.
Both teams traded baskets before Lindsey hit a 3-pointer off a turnover to give The Rock a 27-20 lead at the break.
Jomo Goings scored 11 points with five rebounds for the Rock. Amante Britt added six points from his point guard position, and Bobby Clifford tallied five points with five rebounds — including three offensive boards.
Clifford, a redshirt sophomore from Pittsburgh, was one of the leading players on the second group of five that substituted into the game roughly five minutes after the start. That group helped get The Rock on track in the first half of the game.
The other members of that second group were Earl Baker Jr., Nik Cazacu, Ahmad Galimore and Alex Griggs. Grandy said that group was responsible for helping turn the tide in rebounding. The Rock won the battle of the boards 43-29, with the reserves pulling down 18.
“Bobby came in and was very aggressive,” Grady said. “He did a really nice job in that second unit that came in. Was playing hard, rebounding at a high rate — that unit that came in at the 15-minute mark, they really changed the game for us.”
The Rock will face Pitt-Johnstown to round out the regular season on Saturday. Then it’s on to the PSAC West Tournament.
Indiana University (Pa.) and Mercyhurst will receive first-round byes in the conference tournament as the top-two seeds.
Grady wanted his team to focus on defense and rebounding, two areas that were strong at the start of the season. He said those will still be the areas of attention heading into the PSAC West Tournament.
“I think we were down 11-4, after that, defense was there and the rebounding was there,” Grady said. “Those will be the two areas we focus on, and the turnovers today killed us. Those are the three areas we’re gonna focus on here this week and next as we go into the conference tournament.”
