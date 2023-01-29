Dubai Desert Classic Golf

Rory McIlroy tees off on the eighth hole during the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday.

 AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday.

The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a row from No. 1, three straight from No. 13, and another at No. 17 — and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet.

“I drove the ball better today, which put me in better positions to attack and make birdies,” said the Northern Irishman, making his first start of 2023. “It's nearly there, not quite there, but I’m making the most of the good shots that I’m hitting and putting well. I’m just playing really efficient golf right now.”

McIlroy did, though, give the chasers some hope by making bogey at the par-5 No. 18, for his only dropped shot of the round, after hitting a fairway wood from around 250 yards into the water in front of the green. After missing a par putt from 8 feet, McIlroy had a look of disappointment across his face as he walked off the green, despite holding a commanding lead.

The four-time major champion made the same mistake on the 18th hole in his final round in last year’s tournament to finish a shot behind the leaders, when a birdie would have won him the title.

“I love this golf course, this tournament. I have won here a couple of times ... but I don't think I've won on my first start (of a year)," he said. "I've given myself an opportunity to try to do something I’ve never done before.”

McIlroy was on 15 under overall, with English players Callum Shinkwin (67) and No. 484-ranked Dan Bradbury (68) tied for second place.

As the players on the leaderboard went down the stretch, there looked to be a strong chance of McIlroy and Patrick Reed being together in the last group in Monday’s final round. That would have been must-watch viewing after they made headlines with a pre-tournament spat.

Reed, however, made bogey at the drivable par-4 17th when his tee shot got stuck up a palm tree after the American attempted to cut the corner on a dog-leg right. Reed wound up shooting 69 and was in a seven-man group tied for fourth place on 11 under, four shots behind McIlroy.

“You know what, I hit that tee shot, I didn’t even see those palms,” Reed said. “I felt like it was on a good line, just left of the green and I guess I just need to be a little more right or a little higher.”

Reed and a rules official used binoculars to identify the player's ball in the tree. That allowed Reed to take a penalty drop near the base of the tree instead of having to return to the tee.

“I would have gone back to the tee if I wasn’t 100%," Reed told British newspaper The Daily Telegraph. “I got lucky that we were able to look through the binoculars and you have to make sure it’s your ball, and how I mark my golf balls is I always put an arrow on the end of my line.

“And you could definitely see and identify the line with the arrow on the end, and the rules official, luckily, was there to reconfirm and check it to make sure it was mine as well.”

The group on 11 under included France's Victor Perez (66), the winner last week at the equally prestigious Abu Dhabi Championship.

Spanish player Adri Arnaus briefly held the lead on 13 under after eight holes of his round, but he fell away after bogeying No. 9 and making double-bogey at the par-5 13th. Arnaus was also one of those on 11 under.

The tournament is finishing on Monday after bad weather cut short play on the opening two days.

––––––

At Emirates Golf Club

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,428; Par: 72

3rd Round

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland66-70-65—201

Dan Bradbury, England73-63-68—204

Callum Shinkwin, England71-66-67—204

Adri Arnaus, Spain67-68-70—205

Richard Bland, England67-67-71—205

Angel Hidalgo, Spain66-70-69—205

Shaun Norris, South Africa71-67-67—205

Victor Perez, France67-72-66—205

Ian Poulter, England65-71-69—205

Patrick Reed, United States66-70-69—205

Julien Brun, France70-67-69—206

Ryan Fox, New Zealand69-71-66—206

Justin Harding, South Africa70-68-68—206

Lucas Herbert, Australia69-67-70—206

Calum Hill, Scotland70-67-69—206

Marcus Kinhult, Sweden70-65-71—206

Thomas Pieters, Belgium67-67-72—206

Matt Wallace, England68-68-70—206

Alexander Bjork, Sweden69-70-68—207

Louis De Jager, South Africa66-71-70—207

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain73-65-69—207

Michael Thorbjornsen, United States70-64-73—207

Johannes Veerman, United States71-66-70—207

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria69-67-71—207

Wu Ashun, China71-68-69—208

Oliver Bekker, South Africa68-71-69—208

Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa69-69-70—208

Robert Macintyre, Scotland70-69-69—208

Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark70-67-71—208

Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand72-68-69—209

Matthew Jordan, England68-72-69—209

David Law, Scotland71-69-69—209

Min Woo Lee, Australia73-65-71—209

Richard Mansell, England69-73-67—209

Adrian Otaegui, Spain69-70-70—209

Kalle Samooja, Finland73-68-68—209

Jeunghun Wang, South Korea68-71-70—209

Marcus Armitage, England69-68-73—210

Jorge Campillo, Spain70-69-71—210

Jens Dantorp, Sweden69-71-70—210

Jamie Donaldson, Wales72-70-68—210

Tommy Fleetwood, England68-70-72—210

Daniel Gavins, England68-70-72—210

Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark70-71-69—210

Romain Langasque, France69-70-71—210

Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark69-72-69—210

Connor Syme, Scotland68-67-75—210

Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay69-73-68—210

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland71-68-72—211

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark70-69-72—211

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain73-69-69—211

Lee Westwood, England71-70-70—211

John Catlin, United States72-68-72—212

Grant Forrest, Scotland71-69-72—212

Julien Guerrier, France69-71-72—212

Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark71-71-70—212

Andrew Johnston, England72-68-72—212

Maximilian Kieffer, Germany73-67-72—212

Joost Luiten, Netherlands70-70-72—212

Lukas Nemecz, Austria73-68-71—212

Yannik Paul, Germany74-68-70—212

Jordan L. Smith, England76-66-70—212

Henrik Stenson, Sweden70-72-70—212

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany71-69-72—212

Ludvig Aberg, Sweden65-73-75—213

Chase Hanna, United States70-70-73—213

Sam Horsfield, England70-71-72—213

Daan Huizing, Netherlands69-71-73—213

Antoine Rozner, France71-71-71—213

Matthew Southgate, England71-71-71—213

Andy Sullivan, England70-72-71—213

Paul Waring, England71-69-73—213

Dale Whitnell, England71-71-71—213

Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa68-73-73—214

Tyrrell Hatton, England72-70-72—214

Scott Jamieson, Scotland72-70-72—214

Nathan Kimsey, England73-69-72—214

Mikael Lindberg, Sweden73-67-74—214

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland70-72-72—214

Marcel Schneider, Germany71-71-72—214

Jason Scrivener, Australia71-71-72—214

Justin Walters, South Africa72-70-72—214

Made Cut Did Not Finish

Daniel Hillier, New Zealand71-71-73—215

Marc Warren, Scotland74-68-73—215

Luke Donald, England70-72-74—216

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands72-69-77—218

Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium71-71-77—219

