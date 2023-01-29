DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday.
The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a row from No. 1, three straight from No. 13, and another at No. 17 — and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet.
“I drove the ball better today, which put me in better positions to attack and make birdies,” said the Northern Irishman, making his first start of 2023. “It's nearly there, not quite there, but I’m making the most of the good shots that I’m hitting and putting well. I’m just playing really efficient golf right now.”
McIlroy did, though, give the chasers some hope by making bogey at the par-5 No. 18, for his only dropped shot of the round, after hitting a fairway wood from around 250 yards into the water in front of the green. After missing a par putt from 8 feet, McIlroy had a look of disappointment across his face as he walked off the green, despite holding a commanding lead.
The four-time major champion made the same mistake on the 18th hole in his final round in last year’s tournament to finish a shot behind the leaders, when a birdie would have won him the title.
“I love this golf course, this tournament. I have won here a couple of times ... but I don't think I've won on my first start (of a year)," he said. "I've given myself an opportunity to try to do something I’ve never done before.”
McIlroy was on 15 under overall, with English players Callum Shinkwin (67) and No. 484-ranked Dan Bradbury (68) tied for second place.
As the players on the leaderboard went down the stretch, there looked to be a strong chance of McIlroy and Patrick Reed being together in the last group in Monday’s final round. That would have been must-watch viewing after they made headlines with a pre-tournament spat.
Reed, however, made bogey at the drivable par-4 17th when his tee shot got stuck up a palm tree after the American attempted to cut the corner on a dog-leg right. Reed wound up shooting 69 and was in a seven-man group tied for fourth place on 11 under, four shots behind McIlroy.
“You know what, I hit that tee shot, I didn’t even see those palms,” Reed said. “I felt like it was on a good line, just left of the green and I guess I just need to be a little more right or a little higher.”
Reed and a rules official used binoculars to identify the player's ball in the tree. That allowed Reed to take a penalty drop near the base of the tree instead of having to return to the tee.
“I would have gone back to the tee if I wasn’t 100%," Reed told British newspaper The Daily Telegraph. “I got lucky that we were able to look through the binoculars and you have to make sure it’s your ball, and how I mark my golf balls is I always put an arrow on the end of my line.
“And you could definitely see and identify the line with the arrow on the end, and the rules official, luckily, was there to reconfirm and check it to make sure it was mine as well.”
The group on 11 under included France's Victor Perez (66), the winner last week at the equally prestigious Abu Dhabi Championship.
Spanish player Adri Arnaus briefly held the lead on 13 under after eight holes of his round, but he fell away after bogeying No. 9 and making double-bogey at the par-5 13th. Arnaus was also one of those on 11 under.
The tournament is finishing on Monday after bad weather cut short play on the opening two days.
––––––
At Emirates Golf Club
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,428; Par: 72
3rd Round
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland66-70-65—201
Dan Bradbury, England73-63-68—204
Callum Shinkwin, England71-66-67—204
Adri Arnaus, Spain67-68-70—205
Richard Bland, England67-67-71—205
Angel Hidalgo, Spain66-70-69—205
Shaun Norris, South Africa71-67-67—205
Victor Perez, France67-72-66—205
Ian Poulter, England65-71-69—205
Patrick Reed, United States66-70-69—205
Julien Brun, France70-67-69—206
Ryan Fox, New Zealand69-71-66—206
Justin Harding, South Africa70-68-68—206
Lucas Herbert, Australia69-67-70—206
Calum Hill, Scotland70-67-69—206
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden70-65-71—206
Thomas Pieters, Belgium67-67-72—206
Matt Wallace, England68-68-70—206
Alexander Bjork, Sweden69-70-68—207
Louis De Jager, South Africa66-71-70—207
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain73-65-69—207
Michael Thorbjornsen, United States70-64-73—207
Johannes Veerman, United States71-66-70—207
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria69-67-71—207
Wu Ashun, China71-68-69—208
Oliver Bekker, South Africa68-71-69—208
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa69-69-70—208
Robert Macintyre, Scotland70-69-69—208
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark70-67-71—208
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand72-68-69—209
Matthew Jordan, England68-72-69—209
David Law, Scotland71-69-69—209
Min Woo Lee, Australia73-65-71—209
Richard Mansell, England69-73-67—209
Adrian Otaegui, Spain69-70-70—209
Kalle Samooja, Finland73-68-68—209
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea68-71-70—209
Marcus Armitage, England69-68-73—210
Jorge Campillo, Spain70-69-71—210
Jens Dantorp, Sweden69-71-70—210
Jamie Donaldson, Wales72-70-68—210
Tommy Fleetwood, England68-70-72—210
Daniel Gavins, England68-70-72—210
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark70-71-69—210
Romain Langasque, France69-70-71—210
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark69-72-69—210
Connor Syme, Scotland68-67-75—210
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay69-73-68—210
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland71-68-72—211
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark70-69-72—211
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain73-69-69—211
Lee Westwood, England71-70-70—211
John Catlin, United States72-68-72—212
Grant Forrest, Scotland71-69-72—212
Julien Guerrier, France69-71-72—212
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark71-71-70—212
Andrew Johnston, England72-68-72—212
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany73-67-72—212
Joost Luiten, Netherlands70-70-72—212
Lukas Nemecz, Austria73-68-71—212
Yannik Paul, Germany74-68-70—212
Jordan L. Smith, England76-66-70—212
Henrik Stenson, Sweden70-72-70—212
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany71-69-72—212
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden65-73-75—213
Chase Hanna, United States70-70-73—213
Sam Horsfield, England70-71-72—213
Daan Huizing, Netherlands69-71-73—213
Antoine Rozner, France71-71-71—213
Matthew Southgate, England71-71-71—213
Andy Sullivan, England70-72-71—213
Paul Waring, England71-69-73—213
Dale Whitnell, England71-71-71—213
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa68-73-73—214
Tyrrell Hatton, England72-70-72—214
Scott Jamieson, Scotland72-70-72—214
Nathan Kimsey, England73-69-72—214
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden73-67-74—214
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland70-72-72—214
Marcel Schneider, Germany71-71-72—214
Jason Scrivener, Australia71-71-72—214
Justin Walters, South Africa72-70-72—214
Made Cut Did Not Finish
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand71-71-73—215
Marc Warren, Scotland74-68-73—215
Luke Donald, England70-72-74—216
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands72-69-77—218
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium71-71-77—219
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.