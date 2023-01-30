DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy watched his 15-foot birdie putt roll into the cup, clenched his fist and let out a roar to celebrate a victory that felt bigger and sweeter than most.
Because of the guy he beat as much as the big title he won.
The top-ranked McIlroy overcame a final-round charge from Patrick Reed to win the Dubai Desert Classic for the third time Monday after a tense duel between players who were involved in a pre-tournament spat.
McIlroy finished birdie-birdie to shoot 4-under 68 and win by a stroke from Reed, who shot 65.
“Mentally, today was probably one of the toughest rounds I have ever had to play because it would be really easy to let your emotions get in the way,” McIlroy said. “I just had to really focus on myself and forget who was up there on the leaderboard.”
McIlroy and Reed traded verbal blows Wednesday after an interaction — of sorts — at the practice range on Tuesday that saw McIlroy snub Reed, who had gone over to wish the Northern Irishman a happy new year.
Reed walked away before lightly tossing a tee — featuring a logo of his 4 Aces team in the LIV Golf league — in the direction of McIlroy, one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-run breakaway series.
Reed said it was “unfortunate” that McIlroy didn’t shake his hand and was quoted as describing McIlroy as “an immature little child.”
Hence McIlroy’s sense of satisfaction after making the title-clinching putt on the par-5 18th — a hole where he has encountered big problems over the past year.
“This is probably sweeter than it should be,” McIlroy said.
McIlroy started a year with a win for the first time in his career — he has come close numerous times in nearby Abu Dhabi, where he has typically chosen to play his year-opening tournament — and backed up victories at the Dubai Desert Classic in 2009 and 2015.
He decided to take extra time off around Christmas because, in his words, he was “mentally drained” by effectively being an anti-LIV spokesman last year.
He couldn’t escape those issues during his time off, either. McIlroy said he was served a subpoena on Christmas Eve from Larry Klayman — an attorney who has filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour and European tour for suspending players who have signed with LIV Golf. Reed is not involved in that lawsuit. Klayman also represents Reed in lawsuits filed against a number of media outlets.
A final-day duel between McIlroy and Reed looked unlikely, with McIlroy starting Monday with a three-shot lead — and four ahead of American. However, he was overtaken on the back nine by Reed, who picked up seven shots in his first 13 holes while McIlroy was playing safety-first golf.
Reed bogeyed No. 16, could only make par at the drivable 17th after hitting his tee shot into a small bush but birdied No. 18 to put pressure on McIlroy, who had two-putted for birdie at No. 17 to move back into a share of the lead.
McIlroy's drive on No. 18 dribbled into the rough beside the water to the right of the fairway — he watched it all the way, clearly fearing the worst — and he decided to lay up. His third shot from 92 yards was close enough and, as Reed watched from the scorer's hut, McIlroy made the putt.
McIlroy finished on 19 under overall. He wound up winning with his B game and was particularly proud how he held up down the last, having hit shots into the water in front of the green on Sunday and also in the final round last year, costing him the title.
“It was a battle all day — honestly, it's been a battle all week,” McIlroy. "I feel as if I haven’t had my best all week but just managed my game so well and played really smart. Even that second shot at the last. I probably could have got to the green but with what happened yesterday and last year, I tried to give myself a wedge and get it up and down for the win.
“Ecstatic that I gave myself the opportunity the first week back out. I managed my game well."
Reed was attempting to become the first LIV Golf player to win an event on the European tour. Players from the Saudi-run series that changed the face of golf in 2022 are still able to play on the tour ahead of the imminent ruling of a British arbiter, who is reviewing whether the tour has the right to issue bans to those members who joined LIV without clearance.
Initial bans were lifted last year by the arbiter, pending a full legal review.
Ian Poulter, another LIV golfer, joined Reed in attempting to hunt down McIlroy but his challenge ended after making double-bogey at the last. He shot 70 and was tied for sixth, six shot off the lead.
Lucas Herbert of Australia shot 66 and placed third, three strokes behind McIlroy.
––––––
At Emirates Golf Club
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,428; Par: 72
Final Round
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (1335), $1,407,59866-70-65-68—269
Patrick Reed, United States (0), $910,79966-70-69-65—270
Lucas Herbert, Australia (500), $521,63969-67-70-66—272
Callum Shinkwin, England (400), $414,00071-66-67-69—273
Julien Brun, France (339), $351,07270-67-69-68—274
Thomas Pieters, Belgium (260), $269,10067-67-72-69—275
Ian Poulter, England (260), $269,10065-71-69-70—275
Richard Bland, England (164), $170,56867-67-71-71—276
Angel Hidalgo, Spain (164), $170,56866-70-69-71—276
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (164), $170,56870-65-71-70—276
Henrik Stenson, Sweden (164), $170,56870-72-70-64—276
Johannes Veerman, United States (164), $170,56871-66-70-69—276
Adri Arnaus, Spain (122), $127,23667-68-70-72—277
Calum Hill, Scotland (122), $127,23670-67-69-71—277
Min Woo Lee, Australia (122), $127,23673-65-71-68—277
Alexander Bjork, Sweden (105), $109,50369-70-68-71—278
Romain Langasque, France (105), $109,50369-70-71-68—278
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (105), $109,50370-67-71-70—278
Matt Wallace, England (105), $109,50368-68-70-72—278
Wu Ashun, China (88), $91,19871-68-69-71—279
Ryan Fox, New Zealand (88), $91,19869-71-66-73—279
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark (88), $91,19871-71-70-67—279
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand (88), $91,19872-68-69-70—279
Matthew Jordan, England (88), $91,19868-72-69-70—279
Jordan L. Smith, England (88), $91,19876-66-70-67—279
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria (88), $91,19869-67-71-72—279
Michael Thorbjornsen, United States (0), $070-64-73-72—279
Marcus Armitage, England (69), $69,96669-68-73-70—280
Dan Bradbury, England (69), $69,96673-63-68-76—280
Jorge Campillo, Spain (69), $69,96670-69-71-70—280
Jens Dantorp, Sweden (69), $69,96669-71-70-70—280
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (69), $69,96671-68-72-69—280
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa (69), $69,96669-69-70-72—280
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain (69), $69,96673-65-69-73—280
Adrian Otaegui, Spain (69), $69,96669-70-70-71—280
Victor Perez, France (69), $69,96667-72-66-75—280
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea (69), $69,96668-71-70-71—280
Jamie Donaldson, Wales (49), $47,19672-70-68-71—281
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa (49), $47,19668-73-73-67—281
Daniel Gavins, England (49), $47,19668-70-72-71—281
Chase Hanna, United States (49), $47,19670-70-73-68—281
Tyrrell Hatton, England (49), $47,19672-70-72-67—281
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (49), $47,19670-69-72-70—281
Andrew Johnston, England (49), $47,19672-68-72-69—281
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (49), $47,19673-67-72-69—281
Robert Macintyre, Scotland (49), $47,19670-69-69-73—281
Kalle Samooja, Finland (49), $47,19673-68-68-72—281
Connor Syme, Scotland (49), $47,19668-67-75-71—281
Justin Walters, South Africa (49), $47,19672-70-72-67—281
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay (49), $47,19669-73-68-71—281
Oliver Bekker, South Africa (32), $30,42968-71-69-74—282
Louis De Jager, South Africa (32), $30,42966-71-70-75—282
Grant Forrest, Scotland (32), $30,42971-69-72-70—282
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark (32), $30,42970-71-69-72—282
Joost Luiten, Netherlands (32), $30,42970-70-72-70—282
Richard Mansell, England (32), $30,42969-73-67-73—282
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (32), $30,42969-72-69-72—282
Lee Westwood, England (32), $30,42971-70-70-71—282
John Catlin, United States (23), $23,59872-68-72-71—283
Tommy Fleetwood, England (23), $23,59868-70-72-73—283
Justin Harding, South Africa (23), $23,59870-68-68-77—283
Sam Horsfield, England (23), $23,59870-71-72-70—283
David Law, Scotland (23), $23,59871-69-69-74—283
Jason Scrivener, Australia (23), $23,59871-71-72-69—283
Julien Guerrier, France (19), $19,04469-71-72-72—284
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain (19), $19,04473-69-69-73—284
Shaun Norris, South Africa (19), $19,04471-67-67-79—284
Matthew Southgate, England (19), $19,04471-71-71-71—284
Paul Waring, England (19), $19,04471-69-73-71—284
Scott Jamieson, Scotland (15), $14,28272-70-72-71—285
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden (15), $14,28273-67-74-71—285
Lukas Nemecz, Austria (15), $14,28273-68-71-73—285
Yannik Paul, Germany (15), $14,28274-68-70-73—285
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden (0), $065-73-75-72—285
Marcel Schneider, Germany (12), $12,41171-71-72-72—286
Andy Sullivan, England (12), $12,41170-72-71-73—286
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany (12), $12,41171-69-72-74—286
Nathan Kimsey, England (10), $12,40273-69-72-73—287
Antoine Rozner, France (10), $12,40271-71-71-74—287
Dale Whitnell, England (10), $12,40271-71-71-74—287
Daan Huizing, Netherlands (8), $12,39669-71-73-75—288
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland (8), $12,39370-72-72-77—291
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.