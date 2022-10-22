RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy made two eagles that made the rest of his day feel better Saturday at the CJ Cup in South Carolina. His 4-under 67 was enough for a one-shot lead and a clear road to return to No. 1 in the world.
McIlroy hit a 6-iron that took the slope and rolled out to 2 feet for eagle on the par-5 fourth. He smashed a 376-yard drive and made his second eagle with a 30-foot putt from the tightly mown grass off the green on the par-5 12th.
The rest of the round was even par, a mix of good birdies and sloppy bogeys, and it added to a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm, Kurt Kitayama and K.H. Lee.
“You take away those two holes and I was even par for the rest of the round. Felt like it was a little scrappy coming in, but did enough to hang in there and shoot a solid score,” McIlroy said.
McIlroy was at 13-under 200, with hopes set on going back to No. 1 in the world for the ninth time in his career, and first time since the summer of 2020.
Having been there, all he said he truly cared about was winning.
Ditto for Rahm, who had to scrap his way through a series of bogeys for a 70. Rahm started the second round tied for the lead. He was five shots behind when McIlroy made his eagle on No. 12.
But the big Spaniard was solid as Gibraltar coming in at Congaree, picking off birdies with two good bunker shots and making a great escape for par on the 16th, where he purposely took free relief into the trees because of a tiny gap.
“A lot of battle today. I'm proud of it,” Rahm said. “I'm standing on 12 tee ... I thought things could get ugly. But I just stayed on my own game and tried to make some birdies coming in and put myself in position for tomorrow.”
His only disappointment was not getting into the final group with McIlroy, a power group for a sleepy tournament in the low country.
Lee matched the low round of a day made challenging by some tees moved back and some pins in perilous positions. He also made amends on the 17th hole, the toughest at Congaree this week. Lee four-putted — the last three putts from 5 feet — for a double bogey Friday. This time he made one of only three birdies.
“Much better than yesterday,” he said.
Kitayama is the most curious of the contenders, a 29-year-old Californian who spent two years on the Korn Ferry Tour without much success, and then four years toiling across Asia and Europe, winning three times.
He battled Rahm in the Mexico Open and finished one back. He finished one behind Xander Schauffele in the Scottish Open. Saturday was the first time he had a share of the lead going into the weekend on the PGA Tour, and he held his own.
He was tied for the lead until his 65-foot putt across the 17th green ran some 7 feet by the cup, and he missed the comebacker for par.
Aaron Wise, much like Rahm, also had to piece together a game that didn't feel like it was there. He had consecutive bogeys in the middle of the back nine, but scratched out pars coming in for a 71 and put him in the group three shots behind.
Tom Kim had a 69 and was four shots back in his bid to win for the third time before turning 21. The 20-year-old has won three of his last five starts.
------
THE CJ CUP
At Congaree Golf Club
Ridgeland, S.C.
Purse: $10.5 million
Yardage: 7,655; Par: 71
3rd Round
Rory McIlroy 66-67-67—200
Kurt Kitayama 66-65-70—201
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-67-66—201
Jon Rahm 69-62-70—201
Taylor Moore 67-69-67—203
Aaron Wise 66-66-71—203
Tom Kim 66-69-69—204
Brendon Todd 68-67-69—204
Cameron Davis 66-66-73—205
Tommy Fleetwood 73-66-66—205
Lee Hodges 68-67-70—205
Tom Hoge 68-67-70—205
Maverick McNealy 69-70-66—205
Sam Burns 70-68-68—206
Tyrrell Hatton 67-68-71—206
Viktor Hovland 67-71-68—206
Shane Lowry 68-67-71—206
Keegan Bradley 71-69-67—207
Wyndham Clark 66-70-71—207
Corey Conners 70-68-69—207
Jason Day 69-69-69—207
Matt Fitzpatrick 70-69-68—207
Brian Harman 68-69-70—207
Billy Horschel 68-67-72—207
Collin Morikawa 70-69-68—207
Mito Pereira 71-67-69—207
Brendan Steele 68-70-69—207
Cameron Young 73-69-66—208
Max Homa 72-65-72—209
Bio Kim 72-69-68—209
Chris Kirk 71-68-71—210
Matt Kuchar 71-68-71—210
Alex Noren 69-71-70—210
Seamus Power 67-69-74—210
J.J. Spaun 69-72-69—210
Justin Suh 74-67-69—210
Danny Willett 69-67-74—210
Russell Henley 74-70-67—211
Sungjae Im 67-70-74—211
Denny McCarthy 68-73-70—211
Andrew Putnam 69-68-74—211
Harris English 69-72-71—212
Emiliano Grillo 71-68-73—212
Adam Hadwin 71-67-74—212
Keith Mitchell 71-69-72—212
Alex Smalley 70-69-73—212
Byeong Hun An 73-70-70—213
Rickie Fowler 74-66-73—213
Luke List 73-69-71—213
Hideki Matsuyama 71-71-71—213
Troy Merritt 72-73-68—213
Taylor Montgomery 69-71-73—213
Sebastian Munoz 68-72-73—213
Sang-hyun Park 69-72-72—213
Scottie Scheffler 71-68-74—213
Scott Stallings 72-69-72—213
Justin Thomas 68-73-72—213
Si Woo Kim 67-74-73—214
Trey Mullinax 65-72-77—214
Sepp Straka 71-70-73—214
Lucas Glover 69-73-73—215
Ryan Palmer 76-71-68—215
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-71-75—216
Jordan Spieth 75-69-72—216
Yongjun Bae 71-74-72—217
John Huh 70-75-72—217
Seonghyeon Kim 73-71-73—217
J.T. Poston 74-72-71—217
Webb Simpson 71-72-74—217
Gary Woodland 65-73-79—217
Davis Riley 72-75-72—219
Chez Reavie 75-69-76—220
Chanmin Jung 74-74-73—221
Kevin Kisner 73-74-75—222
Sahith Theegala 79-70-73—222
Yoseop Seo 76-72-77—225
Yeongsu Kim 74-76-76—226
Sanghun Shin 78-73-77—228
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.