Rory McIlroy tees off on the 17th hole during the third round of the CJ Cup on Saturday in Ridgeland, S.C.

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy made two eagles that made the rest of his day feel better Saturday at the CJ Cup in South Carolina. His 4-under 67 was enough for a one-shot lead and a clear road to return to No. 1 in the world.

McIlroy hit a 6-iron that took the slope and rolled out to 2 feet for eagle on the par-5 fourth. He smashed a 376-yard drive and made his second eagle with a 30-foot putt from the tightly mown grass off the green on the par-5 12th.

The rest of the round was even par, a mix of good birdies and sloppy bogeys, and it added to a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm, Kurt Kitayama and K.H. Lee.

“You take away those two holes and I was even par for the rest of the round. Felt like it was a little scrappy coming in, but did enough to hang in there and shoot a solid score,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy was at 13-under 200, with hopes set on going back to No. 1 in the world for the ninth time in his career, and first time since the summer of 2020.

Having been there, all he said he truly cared about was winning.

Ditto for Rahm, who had to scrap his way through a series of bogeys for a 70. Rahm started the second round tied for the lead. He was five shots behind when McIlroy made his eagle on No. 12.

But the big Spaniard was solid as Gibraltar coming in at Congaree, picking off birdies with two good bunker shots and making a great escape for par on the 16th, where he purposely took free relief into the trees because of a tiny gap.

“A lot of battle today. I'm proud of it,” Rahm said. “I'm standing on 12 tee ... I thought things could get ugly. But I just stayed on my own game and tried to make some birdies coming in and put myself in position for tomorrow.”

His only disappointment was not getting into the final group with McIlroy, a power group for a sleepy tournament in the low country.

Lee matched the low round of a day made challenging by some tees moved back and some pins in perilous positions. He also made amends on the 17th hole, the toughest at Congaree this week. Lee four-putted — the last three putts from 5 feet — for a double bogey Friday. This time he made one of only three birdies.

“Much better than yesterday,” he said.

Kitayama is the most curious of the contenders, a 29-year-old Californian who spent two years on the Korn Ferry Tour without much success, and then four years toiling across Asia and Europe, winning three times.

He battled Rahm in the Mexico Open and finished one back. He finished one behind Xander Schauffele in the Scottish Open. Saturday was the first time he had a share of the lead going into the weekend on the PGA Tour, and he held his own.

He was tied for the lead until his 65-foot putt across the 17th green ran some 7 feet by the cup, and he missed the comebacker for par.

Aaron Wise, much like Rahm, also had to piece together a game that didn't feel like it was there. He had consecutive bogeys in the middle of the back nine, but scratched out pars coming in for a 71 and put him in the group three shots behind.

Tom Kim had a 69 and was four shots back in his bid to win for the third time before turning 21. The 20-year-old has won three of his last five starts.

THE CJ CUP

At Congaree Golf Club

Ridgeland, S.C.

Purse: $10.5 million

Yardage: 7,655; Par: 71

3rd Round

Rory McIlroy 66-67-67—200

Kurt Kitayama 66-65-70—201

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-67-66—201

Jon Rahm 69-62-70—201

Taylor Moore 67-69-67—203

Aaron Wise 66-66-71—203

Tom Kim 66-69-69—204

Brendon Todd 68-67-69—204

Cameron Davis 66-66-73—205

Tommy Fleetwood 73-66-66—205

Lee Hodges 68-67-70—205

Tom Hoge 68-67-70—205

Maverick McNealy 69-70-66—205

Sam Burns 70-68-68—206

Tyrrell Hatton 67-68-71—206

Viktor Hovland 67-71-68—206

Shane Lowry 68-67-71—206

Keegan Bradley 71-69-67—207

Wyndham Clark 66-70-71—207

Corey Conners 70-68-69—207

Jason Day 69-69-69—207

Matt Fitzpatrick 70-69-68—207

Brian Harman 68-69-70—207

Billy Horschel 68-67-72—207

Collin Morikawa 70-69-68—207

Mito Pereira 71-67-69—207

Brendan Steele 68-70-69—207

Cameron Young 73-69-66—208

Max Homa 72-65-72—209

Bio Kim 72-69-68—209

Chris Kirk 71-68-71—210

Matt Kuchar 71-68-71—210

Alex Noren 69-71-70—210

Seamus Power 67-69-74—210

J.J. Spaun 69-72-69—210

Justin Suh 74-67-69—210

Danny Willett 69-67-74—210

Russell Henley 74-70-67—211

Sungjae Im 67-70-74—211

Denny McCarthy 68-73-70—211

Andrew Putnam 69-68-74—211

Harris English 69-72-71—212

Emiliano Grillo 71-68-73—212

Adam Hadwin 71-67-74—212

Keith Mitchell 71-69-72—212

Alex Smalley 70-69-73—212

Byeong Hun An 73-70-70—213

Rickie Fowler 74-66-73—213

Luke List 73-69-71—213

Hideki Matsuyama 71-71-71—213

Troy Merritt 72-73-68—213

Taylor Montgomery 69-71-73—213

Sebastian Munoz 68-72-73—213

Sang-hyun Park 69-72-72—213

Scottie Scheffler 71-68-74—213

Scott Stallings 72-69-72—213

Justin Thomas 68-73-72—213

Si Woo Kim 67-74-73—214

Trey Mullinax 65-72-77—214

Sepp Straka 71-70-73—214

Lucas Glover 69-73-73—215

Ryan Palmer 76-71-68—215

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-71-75—216

Jordan Spieth 75-69-72—216

Yongjun Bae 71-74-72—217

John Huh 70-75-72—217

Seonghyeon Kim 73-71-73—217

J.T. Poston 74-72-71—217

Webb Simpson 71-72-74—217

Gary Woodland 65-73-79—217

Davis Riley 72-75-72—219

Chez Reavie 75-69-76—220

Chanmin Jung 74-74-73—221

Kevin Kisner 73-74-75—222

Sahith Theegala 79-70-73—222

Yoseop Seo 76-72-77—225

Yeongsu Kim 74-76-76—226

Sanghun Shin 78-73-77—228

