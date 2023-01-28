DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Rory McIlroy and rival Patrick Reed were two shots off the lead at the halfway point of the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday.
Richard Bland, Thomas Pieters and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen all reached 10-under overall at Emirates Golf Club for a share of the lead after two rounds of the weather-impacted tournament, which will conclude Monday.
Thorbjornsen, who is No. 2 in the world amateur rankings, shot an 8-under 64. He started on the 10th and birdied five of his first six holes before chipping for an eagle at the par-5 18th. He added a bogey and two more birdies.
“I enjoy playing professional golf a lot and I’m still an amateur,” the Stanford University junior said, “but just the golf courses that we play, the crowd out there, it’s what I’m dreaming of ever since I was five or six years old.”
Pieters recorded seven birdies on the back nine to close out his 67.
Bland posted his second straight round of 67 and has made just one bogey at the halfway mark.
Marcus Kinhult, Connor Syme and Adri Arnaus were all one shot back of the leaders.
McIlroy and Reed made headlines with some pre-tournament friction between them on the practice range, but they'll play in different groups in Sunday’s third round.
Like Reed, McIlroy shot a 70 on Saturday. The Northern Irishman mixed a birdie and a bogey with an eagle at the par-5 13th.
“I only hit two fairways today,” McIlroy said. “When you can’t hit fairways around here, and the rough is quite thick, it’s very hard to have any control of your ball and get it close into par fours. Yeah, just a little rusty. Need to go do a little work.”
Alongside Reed and McIlroy at 8 under were Matt Wallace, Dan Bradbury, Ian Poulter, Bernd Wiesberger, Lucas Herbert and Angel Hidalgo.
The competition will conclude on Monday because of delays over the past two days caused by wet weather then fading light.
Reed, a former Masters champion who is one of the high-profile players to have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway league, had three birdies and a bogey.
------
Hero Dubai Desert Classic Scores
At Emirates Golf Club
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,428; Par: 72
2nd Round
Richard Bland, England 67-67—134
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 67-67—134
Michael Thorbjornsen, United States 70-64—134
Adri Arnaus, Spain 67-68—135
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 70-65—135
Connor Syme, Scotland 68-67—135
Dan Bradbury, England 73-63—136
Lucas Herbert, Australia 69-67—136
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 66-70—136
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 66-70—136
Ian Poulter, England 65-71—136
Patrick Reed, United States 66-70—136
Matt Wallace, England 68-68—136
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 69-67—136
Marcus Armitage, England 69-68—137
Julien Brun, France 70-67—137
Louis De Jager, South Africa 66-71—137
Calum Hill, Scotland 70-67—137
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 70-67—137
Callum Shinkwin, England 71-66—137
Johannes Veerman, United States 71-66—137
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 65-73—138
Tommy Fleetwood, England 68-70—138
Daniel Gavins, England 68-70—138
Justin Harding, South Africa 70-68—138
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 69-69—138
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 73-65—138
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-65—138
Shaun Norris, South Africa 71-67—138
Wu Ashun, China 71-68—139
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 68-71—139
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 69-70—139
Jorge Campillo, Spain 70-69—139
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 71-68—139
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 70-69—139
Romain Langasque, France 69-70—139
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 70-69—139
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-70—139
Victor Perez, France 67-72—139
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 68-71—139
John Catlin, United States 72-68—140
Jens Dantorp, Sweden 69-71—140
Grant Forrest, Scotland 71-69—140
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 69-71—140
Julien Guerrier, France 69-71—140
Chase Hanna, United States 70-70—140
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 69-71—140
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 72-68—140
Andrew Johnston, England 72-68—140
Matthew Jordan, England 68-72—140
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 73-67—140
David Law, Scotland 71-69—140
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 73-67—140
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-70—140
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 71-69—140
Paul Waring, England 71-69—140
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 68-73—141
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 70-71—141
Sam Horsfield, England 70-71—141
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 69-72—141
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 73-68—141
Kalle Samooja, Finland 73-68—141
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 72-69—141
Lee Westwood, England 71-70—141
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 71-71—142
Luke Donald, England 70-72—142
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 72-70—142
Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-70—142
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 71-71—142
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 71-71—142
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 72-70—142
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain 73-69—142
Nathan Kimsey, England 73-69—142
Richard Mansell, England 69-73—142
Yannik Paul, Germany 74-68—142
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 70-72—142
Antoine Rozner, France 71-71—142
Marcel Schneider, Germany 71-71—142
Jason Scrivener, Australia 71-71—142
Jordan L. Smith, England 76-66—142
Matthew Southgate, England 71-71—142
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 70-72—142
Andy Sullivan, England 70-72—142
Justin Walters, South Africa 72-70—142
Marc Warren, Scotland 74-68—142
Dale Whitnell, England 71-71—142
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 69-73—142
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.