Dubai Desert Classic Golf

Rory McIlroy plays his second shot on the eighth hole during Saturday's second round of the Dubai Desert Classic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

 AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Rory McIlroy and rival Patrick Reed were two shots off the lead at the halfway point of the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday.

Richard Bland, Thomas Pieters and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen all reached 10-under overall at Emirates Golf Club for a share of the lead after two rounds of the weather-impacted tournament, which will conclude Monday.

Thorbjornsen, who is No. 2 in the world amateur rankings, shot an 8-under 64. He started on the 10th and birdied five of his first six holes before chipping for an eagle at the par-5 18th. He added a bogey and two more birdies.

“I enjoy playing professional golf a lot and I’m still an amateur,” the Stanford University junior said, “but just the golf courses that we play, the crowd out there, it’s what I’m dreaming of ever since I was five or six years old.”

Pieters recorded seven birdies on the back nine to close out his 67.

Bland posted his second straight round of 67 and has made just one bogey at the halfway mark.

Marcus Kinhult, Connor Syme and Adri Arnaus were all one shot back of the leaders.

McIlroy and Reed made headlines with some pre-tournament friction between them on the practice range, but they'll play in different groups in Sunday’s third round.

Like Reed, McIlroy shot a 70 on Saturday. The Northern Irishman mixed a birdie and a bogey with an eagle at the par-5 13th.

“I only hit two fairways today,” McIlroy said. “When you can’t hit fairways around here, and the rough is quite thick, it’s very hard to have any control of your ball and get it close into par fours. Yeah, just a little rusty. Need to go do a little work.”

Alongside Reed and McIlroy at 8 under were Matt Wallace, Dan Bradbury, Ian Poulter, Bernd Wiesberger, Lucas Herbert and Angel Hidalgo.

The competition will conclude on Monday because of delays over the past two days caused by wet weather then fading light.

Reed, a former Masters champion who is one of the high-profile players to have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway league, had three birdies and a bogey.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic Scores

At Emirates Golf Club

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,428; Par: 72

2nd Round

Richard Bland, England 67-67—134

Thomas Pieters, Belgium 67-67—134

Michael Thorbjornsen, United States 70-64—134

Adri Arnaus, Spain 67-68—135

Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 70-65—135

Connor Syme, Scotland 68-67—135

Dan Bradbury, England 73-63—136

Lucas Herbert, Australia 69-67—136

Angel Hidalgo, Spain 66-70—136

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 66-70—136

Ian Poulter, England 65-71—136

Patrick Reed, United States 66-70—136

Matt Wallace, England 68-68—136

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 69-67—136

Marcus Armitage, England 69-68—137

Julien Brun, France 70-67—137

Louis De Jager, South Africa 66-71—137

Calum Hill, Scotland 70-67—137

Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 70-67—137

Callum Shinkwin, England 71-66—137

Johannes Veerman, United States 71-66—137

Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 65-73—138

Tommy Fleetwood, England 68-70—138

Daniel Gavins, England 68-70—138

Justin Harding, South Africa 70-68—138

Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 69-69—138

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 73-65—138

Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-65—138

Shaun Norris, South Africa 71-67—138

Wu Ashun, China 71-68—139

Oliver Bekker, South Africa 68-71—139

Alexander Bjork, Sweden 69-70—139

Jorge Campillo, Spain 70-69—139

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 71-68—139

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 70-69—139

Romain Langasque, France 69-70—139

Robert Macintyre, Scotland 70-69—139

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-70—139

Victor Perez, France 67-72—139

Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 68-71—139

John Catlin, United States 72-68—140

Jens Dantorp, Sweden 69-71—140

Grant Forrest, Scotland 71-69—140

Ryan Fox, New Zealand 69-71—140

Julien Guerrier, France 69-71—140

Chase Hanna, United States 70-70—140

Daan Huizing, Netherlands 69-71—140

Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 72-68—140

Andrew Johnston, England 72-68—140

Matthew Jordan, England 68-72—140

Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 73-67—140

David Law, Scotland 71-69—140

Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 73-67—140

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-70—140

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 71-69—140

Paul Waring, England 71-69—140

Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 68-73—141

Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 70-71—141

Sam Horsfield, England 70-71—141

Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 69-72—141

Lukas Nemecz, Austria 73-68—141

Kalle Samooja, Finland 73-68—141

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 72-69—141

Lee Westwood, England 71-70—141

Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 71-71—142

Luke Donald, England 70-72—142

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 72-70—142

Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-70—142

Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 71-71—142

Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 71-71—142

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 72-70—142

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain 73-69—142

Nathan Kimsey, England 73-69—142

Richard Mansell, England 69-73—142

Yannik Paul, Germany 74-68—142

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 70-72—142

Antoine Rozner, France 71-71—142

Marcel Schneider, Germany 71-71—142

Jason Scrivener, Australia 71-71—142

Jordan L. Smith, England 76-66—142

Matthew Southgate, England 71-71—142

Henrik Stenson, Sweden 70-72—142

Andy Sullivan, England 70-72—142

Justin Walters, South Africa 72-70—142

Marc Warren, Scotland 74-68—142

Dale Whitnell, England 71-71—142

Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 69-73—142

